Council tax premiums on long-term empty homes to jump to 150%

Dale Spridgeon, Local democracy reporter

Council tax premiums on long term empty homes are to jump from 100% to 150% to help tackle housing needs in north Wales.

Cyngor Gwynedd’s Full Council backed recommendations at its meeting (today), Thursday, December 4.

It follows the Cabinet’s approval of proposals for the favoured options, for 2026/27, agreed last month.

The council will raise the premium for homes that have been empty for 12 months or more, from 100% to 150%, but no changes are proposed on second homes.

The council is obliged to make an annual decision if it wishes to levy a council tax premium on long-term vacant properties and second homes.

Without that decision, a 50% discount on council tax on the properties would have to be offered.

Bringing homes back into use to tackle the housing crisis in the county has been part of Gwynedd’s Housing Action Plan.

Cabinet Member for Finance, Huw Wyn Jones said the tax was aimed at encouraging owners to bring empty homes back into use.

“There were 550 houses in Gwynedd that had been empty for three years or more,” he said.

“That number of houses is the equivalent of building a new village for Gwynedd.

“The purpose of increasing the premium is not to make money but to get houses back into use to create more homes that were available for the people of Gwynedd”.

He also urged anyone worried about paying the premium to contact the council “to make their case,” as there was an appeal process which could provide exemptions and help in various circumstances.

For the 2026/27 financial year the council agreed to recommendations:

• That Cyngor Gwynedd allows NO discount on class A second homes, under Section 12 of the Local Government Finance Act 1992 (i.e. no change).

• That Cyngor Gwynedd allows NO discount and RAISES A PREMIUM OF 150% on class B second homes, under Section 12B of the Local Government Finance Act 1992 (i.e. no change).

• That Cyngor Gwynedd allows NO discount on homes that have been empty for six months or more and RAISES A PREMIUM OF 150% on homes that have been empty for 12 months or more, under Section 12A of the Local Government Finance Act 1992) (i.e. increase the premium from 100% to 150%).

In a vote, 39 were in favour, three abstained and 10 were against.

At the same meeting, the council also considered its council tax reduction scheme, for 2026/27.

It agreed that Cyngor Gwynedd’s local scheme for the year commencing April 1, 2026, would remain unchanged, as in 2025/26, and that its discretionary elements would continue.

This would see it:

Apply a 100% disregard for war disablement pensions, war widows’ pensions and war widowers’ pensions, for both pensioners and working age claimants.

Not to increase the extended reduction periods for pensioners and working age claimants from the standard four weeks in the Prescribed Scheme.

Not to increase the backdate period for pensioners and working age claimants from the standard three months contained within the Prescribed Scheme.

It also agreed, where appropriate, to delegate powers to the Head of Finance, in consultation with the Cabinet Member for Finance, to make minor amendments to the scheme for 2026/27, on condition that it will not change the substance of the scheme.