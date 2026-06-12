Council tax refund talks raised over ‘shambolic’ waste collection rollout

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A Council Tax refund has been suggested as a goodwill gesture for residents due to the shambolic roll out of the new waste and recycling routes in a Welsh county.

The move to new routes in March has seen black bin and recycling boxes left in streets all around Powys due to collection failures, which have continued up to this month.

Cllr Pete Lewington (Conservative – Newtown West) has asked the cabinet member now in charge of waste and recycling Cllr Richard Church (Liberal Democrat – Welshpool Castle) to compensate residents for the inconvenience.

Cllr Lewington said: “Due to the continuing problems with missed waste and recycling collections across the county, would the portfolio holder agree to a proportionate refund of Council Tax payment to our residents?

“I understand refunds are given in relation to garden waste services so would ask that this is extended to waste and recycling.

“Residents pay a lot of money in Council Tax and they expect their waste and recycling to be collected as agreed in return.

“Whilst we await a workable solution to this ongoing issue would the portfolio holder agree to a goodwill gesture to our residents in the form of a refund for this failed service?”

A council spokeswoman said: “A formal response to Cllr Lewington’s question will be issued and published within 10 working days.”

Cllr Church had the waste recycling brief added to his list of responsibilities as cabinet member for legal and regulatory services last month a cabinet reshuffle by council leader Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North).

This decision took under pressure Cllr Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr) out of the firing line and dodged the issue of Cllr Charlton having to potentially face a motion of no confidence and a vote at an extraordinary council meeting.

This had been pushed for by both the Powys Independents and Conservative groups.

The call to remove Cllr Charlton had been made due to problems in the new waste and recycling collection routes which came into force in March.