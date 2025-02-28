Council tenants who have already waited nine years for a new home told they must wait longer

Martin Shipton

Tenants of a tower block who have been waiting nine years for it to be demolished with the promise that they’d be rehoused in new homes say they have been let down again by Cardiff council.

Former nurse Katy Monaghan is a longstanding resident of Channel View High Rise in Grangetown. A year ago, in March 2024, she told Nation.Cymru she had to endure regular flooding and sewage from other flats coming into her bath because of poor plumbing that the council wouldn’t rectify because of the delayed demolition plans.

Now she says the hopes raised after last year’s article, which was followed up by other news outlets, have been dashed.

Able bodied residents

“The publicity definitely got the council moving,” she said. “A meeting was held between Cardiff council and the residents. And then there was a push on clearing the land for our new development, which is at the bottom of Channel View Rd and facing the Bay.

“We were informed that phase 1 would be completed at the end of 2026, although this was only a block of 24 flats for the more able bodied residents. I am able bodied – I ride my bike everywhere and care for my two disabled brothers, who now both live in Grangetown.

“My flat has become unbearably cold, with draughts coming through the balcony windows and other windows that will not close fully. I have to use a super plunger every day to empty my bath and my kitchen sink regularly becomes blocked too.

“The council has placed a member of staff and the builders downstairs to deal with issues that tenants are having in the flats.

“I went to speak to a council officer who regularly has sessions in the residents’ community room, I explained how my windows are constantly covered in condensation and how unbearably cold my flat is. I asked if insulation could be applied to my windows. But while I wait for that, the officer asked if I’d be interested in moving to Leckwith or Butetown. I said not really as all my family are living in Grangetown now and I wanted my flat just made more comfortable until I could move into the new development in 2026.

“Then the officer gave me the most shocking news, that has me still reeling: He said: ‘But you will not be going into that block, it is for 50-60 year olds.’ This has me appalled, I cannot believe that I heard him correctly. I stated: ‘But I and many others have been waiting since 2015/6 for a new home. We have put up with appalling living conditions, and now you are telling me the new flats are for 50-60 year-olds only. They would NOT have been living here and waiting the years we have and as this is supposedly an over 55 years of age restricted block, there are very few tenants of that age.’

‘Emergency’

She added: “I was only 44 when I moved here and that was because it was an emergency temporary home. The 50-60 year olds here have only been moved in recently and are mostly single men. Why are they being given the flats that were promised to us as a ‘like for like’ deal by Cardiff council? We went through a lot of discussions to ensure that we had like for like!

“Many residents have died while waiting for their promised new home – and as phase 2, supposedly the larger block, will not start to be built until 2027 and will probably take about three years, then most of us, who have suffered slum-like conditions for all these years will be dead, as probably the council are hoping. They will probably not even build a larger block, as these residents will either die or be moved out across the city.

“To say I am depressed and angry is an understatement. I and all the residents here feel we have been lied to, betrayed and treated like the underclass.”

‘Progressing’

A council spokesperson said: “Phase 1 of the redevelopment of the Channel View estate – the delivery of 126 new council apartments to replace the existing tower block – is progressing well.

“These accessible and adaptable older person apartments are being built across two blocks – Block A consisting of 102 Community Living apartments for residents aged 60 and above, and Block B comprising 24 Independent Living apartments for people over 50.

“Block B will be completed next year, with completion of Block A expected in 2027.

“All consultation with residents about the development has been clear about the age designation of each block.

“We are currently listening to residents’ concerns and will carry out an exercise to understand their needs and preferences before any decision is made on the allocation of the properties. All residents of the Channel View high-rise block will be allocated an apartment in the new development. Unfortunately with only 24 apartments in Block B, it will not be possible to accommodate everyone who has expressed a preference to move to that block.

“We are committed to allocating the new apartments in a way that is fair and transparent and once the exercise to understand their needs and preferences is complete, further consultation will take place with residents.

“We know that residents are very much looking forward to living in the new apartments, but we also recognise that moving home can be an unnerving prospect. To help keep residents engaged with the process, a Project Support Officer is available to support them, as well as to work with the on-site contractor on any issues in the existing tower block homes.

“In recognition of the lower thermal efficiency of the current building, funding and help has been made available to tenants to support payment of their utility bills over the winter.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

