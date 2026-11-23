Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A city council will appoint a new interim chief executive at a meeting this week.

Beverly Owen, the Newport City Council’s current top officer, is leaving her post after six years at the helm, having previously served as a head of service.

She is due to depart at the end of December, and councillors will be asked – at a meeting on Tuesday November 24 – to appoint a temporary successor on an initial six-month basis.

The interim chief executive will take up the role from January 1, while the council will begin a “robust recruitment and selection process will be required to secure a permanent successor”.

In a report, the council thanked Ms Owen for her nearly 12 years at the local authority, in a local government career spanning 35 years.

Announcing her planned departure earlier this month, she said she felt “now is the right time to move on” and “stepping back will give me time to pursue my personal priorities and prioritise my family”.

“It has been a privilege to serve the council since I joined and I’m proud of what the authority has achieved in that time”, she added, thanking council staff, her senior leadership team, and the city’s elected councillors.

Ms Owen’s time in the top job has coincided with some “unprecedented and challenging times – including the pandemic and increasing financial pressures due to the many years of austerity”, said Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, who leads the city council.

“Beverly has led the council with distinction,” he added. “I would like to thank her for her service both to the council, in all her roles, and local government more generally.”

Cllr Matthew Evans, the council’s opposition leader, said he was sorry to see Ms Owen leave the local authority.

“We had a productive working relationship over many years,” he added. “I wish her well.”

According to the council report, it could take between five and six months to complete the recruitment process for a new permanent appointee.

The interim chief executive will take up the post for an initial six months, with provisions in place to extend that period to a year if necessary.