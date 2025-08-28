Council to consider feasibility study into proposed new swimming pool

Senior councillors will consider the findings of a feasibility study into building a new swimming pool at a meeting next week.

The report, commissioned by Neath Port Talbot council, identifies a preferred location for a replacement pool in Pontardawe and reaffirms the need for a new pool in the town.

The council swimming pool permanently closed last year due to safety concerns.

Problems with the construction of the pool were originally identified in 2022 when it was closed after the discovery of serious defects relating to a void around the training pool and columns under spectator seating. There was also deterioration of structural concrete in the pool tank and external walls.

It was later re-opened in January 2023 after repair work estimated at around £141,000 was carried out, though it was highlighted at the time that this was temporary and would only last for a maximum of two years.

In May 2024 a further deterioration of the reinforced concrete was discovered by building experts, which meant the pool would need to be closed earlier than expected with long-term repairs deemed “economically un-viable”.

Site options

The feasibility study for the new pool assessed a range of factors including potential facility mix, site options, design and operational models, financial implications, environmental sustainability, and funding opportunities.

The preferred site identified in the study is adjacent to the existing Pontardawe Leisure Centre, which the report says, “offers significant operational advantages, particularly in reducing revenue costs through shared staffing arrangements”.

The total build cost of the new pool is estimated at £14.9 million. However, efficiency savings could support around £4 million through prudential borrowing, leaving a funding shortfall of £10.8 million.

While no additional funding sources have been identified at this stage, the completion of the feasibility study places the council in a strong position to respond to future funding opportunities as they arise.

Funding

Cllr Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism & Wellbeing, said: “We commissioned the feasibility study because we understand how important swimming provision is to the people of Pontardawe and the surrounding area. The completion of the study is a step forward and it strengthens our ability to secure funding in the future.”

“We will continue to explore all available avenues to secure the necessary funding.”

The full Cabinet report and feasibility study are available to view on the Council’s website: https://democracy.npt.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=158&MId=12563

