Council to continue higher council tax premiums on empty and second homes

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Council tax premiums for long term empty properties and second homes are set to continue next year in a south Wales county.

The council’s cabinet on Thursday, December 18, agreed to continue not granting any council tax discount for unoccupied homes that have remained empty for six months

They also agreed to continue with a long-term empty property premium of 100% for those that are empty from one to two years, but not including two years.

They agreed to continue with a premium of 150% for those that are empty for a continuous period from two years up to, but not including, three years, as well as continuing with a premium of 200% for those that remain empty for a continuous period of three years or more.

Finally they agreed to continue with a 100% premium for periodically occupied properties, also known as second homes.

There would be an exemption from the long term empty property premium for a period of up to three months, or the date that property becomes occupied, where a long term empty property has been purchased and the new owner is either not related to the seller or they can provide evidence that the sale has been completed for a genuine market value.

There would also be an exemption from the long-term empty property premium for a period of up to 12 months, or the date that property becomes occupied, where the seller of the long-term empty property has already received a class A exemption and the property still requires major structural repairs.

The report said that the council is experiencing a shortage of properties especially for rental accommodation and undertook a review of its policy on council tax premiums alongside the council’s housing strategy during 2022.

A public consultation was carried out in late 2022, following which the council took the decision to introduce a 100% premium from April 2023 on long term empty properties for a minimum period of 12 months and that this premium level be increased to 150% from April 2024 and then 200% from April 2025.

They also decided to charge a premium of 100% on second homes from April 2024.

There were 528 long term empty properties initially identified as being potentially eligible for a premium from April 2023.

This figure was expected to reduce due to exceptions put in place in regulation, which would only last for a maximum of 12 months, and through properties being brought back into use.

In November 2024, 426 properties were subject to the premium and now there are 410 properties subject to the long-term empty premium.

But 165 of these are “new” properties that have only started to be charged the premium within the last 12 months with 89 subject to the 150% premium as they have remained empty for two to three years and 156 subject to the 200% premium as they have remained empty for three years or more.

In March 2025, the council re-affirmed its previous decision from March 2024 to charge step premiums at a level of 100% premium for properties that remain empty for over 12 months and less than (but not including) 24 months.

It also re-affirmed its decision to charge a 150% premium for properties that remain empty for a period of between two years and three years and that April 2025 a 200% premium be introduced for properties that had

remained empty for three years and over.

It also set out the expectation that in future years the chief executive and leader review the premiums agreed at that point and bring any changes to cabinet and council for approval as appropriate.]

There were 402 second homes initially identified as being eligible to be subject to a premium.

In November 2024 this number had reduced to 339 properties.

This number has currently increased to 544 properties subject to the 100% premium for second homes.