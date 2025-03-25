Council to decide fate of public right of way past ancient Welsh castle

Emily Price

A Welsh council is set to decide on a public access diversion which could block visitors and locals from enjoying stunning views of Wales’ only pageant castle.

Built in 1626, Ruperra Castle near Draethen is a significant part of Welsh history but has fallen into ruin under private ownership.

An accidental fire gutted the grade II* listed building in 1941 and 40 years later the south east tower fell. After years of deterioration, other parts of the castle are now at risk of collapse.

Monument

Following a 10,000 strong petition, the Welsh Government agreed to contribute a grant towards a structural survey and a detailed historic building record for the monument near Caerphilly.

Campaigners said it was a first step in securing the castle’s future and helping to understand a safe area around the ruins to get the public right of way re-opened.

On Thursday (March 27), Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Rights of Way Cabinet Committee will decide whether the public path which runs past the castle should be altered to steer visitors away from what has been deemed a “hazard/topple” zone.

But campaigners fighting to preserve the beautiful monument say council’s report hasn’t taken into account the details of the recent structural survey carried out by Cadw.

Concerns have been raised that the proposed new route could be unsafe underfoot and will stop visitors being able to enjoy stunning views of the ancient site.

Ruperra Castle has fallen into disrepair and is at risk of collapse

The current footpath goes through the castle’s grounds between locked gates at the north and south of the site and forms part of the Rhymney River Circular walk.

At present, the public must take a path outside the west wall of the castle grounds which is very steep and uneven at one end, with the other end being becoming muddy in the winter.

The proposed diversion will take the public about 65m away from the castle behind an active horse manage and on to a steep embankment.

Council papers show that the main track is partially within the hazard/topple zone which includes a margin for rolling debris and not just the height of the existing walls.

The map also appears to show that part of an old bothy stands within the danger zone.

Concerns

The listed building was recently granted planning permission by the council for a residential development despite members of the public raising safety concerns.

Campaigners have argued that if the driveway to the residential building has been deemed safe for the people living there, then it should be safe for anyone passing through.

Maggie Thomas, Correspondent for the Open Spaces Society for Caerphilly County Borough said: “The landowner has repeatedly tried to ignore the fact that there is a public footpath across the grounds of Ruperra Castle.

“Having finally partially accepted that the public has a right of access across the grounds, he is attempting to divert onto a route, where views of the castle might be blocked and will probably be unsafe underfoot, despite claiming that he is doing so for the safety of members of the public.

“The Open Spaces Society will oppose any plan to divert the public footpath onto a route which is less convenient than the present legal line.”

Redetermined

The Ruperra Castle Preservation Trust has called for the safety zone around the Ruperra Castle to be redetermined using the most recent structural survey information from Cadw, with a temporary diversion away from the castle and onto the main track implemented instead.

Charlotte Rogers, Chair, Ruperra Castle Preservation Trust, said: “We really hope that Cadw and Caerphilly Council will work together and prioritise a risk assessment with mitigations for the Ruperra site to reduce the risk of Ruperra Castle being a hazard to a residential listed building next to it.

“Cadw part funded a structural survey in July 2024 and it would be a shame not to use this to enable an informed decision to be taken about the public right of way so we can continue to enjoy our heritage and views of the only pageant castle in Wales.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council was invited to comment.

