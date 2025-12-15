Council to give £20 million to communities flagged in national study

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A council in south Wales has announced it will provide £20 million funding for local communities chosen using national deprivation research.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has proposed making the three communities its “designated neighbourhood” to receive millions in funding over the next ten years.

It said the Pride in Place funding is “aimed at supporting communities most in need,” and is “designed to build stronger communities, create thriving places, and empower people to take back control”.

The council said it has used national research on deprivation to decide which communities would be put forward for the funding.

In line with this, Aberbargoed, Bargoed, and New Tredegar are to receive this funding as their communities include two areas which are among the 10% most deprived in Wales, and another five areas in the top 30% most deprived.

If the area is approved, the money will be spent by an independently chaired ‘neighbourhood board,’ rather than directly by the council.

A new placemaking plan for Bargoed was unveiled last year, setting out proposals for regeneration and attracting wider investment – and it is hoped the £20 million Pride in Place funding will support this work.

The UK Government is expected to make a decision on the nominated communities “in early 2026,” and if the council’s proposed area is approved the new neighbourhood board will put together two plans for medium- and long-term regeneration.

According to the council, the board “will bring together residents, local businesses, grassroots campaigners, workplace representatives, faith, the local MP, and community leaders – plus those with a deep connection to their area.”

The local MP and at least one ward councillor will sit on the board, according to a council report.

Its chairman will be appointed by the council, following consultation with the area’s MP, and will “act as a champion for the place and provide leadership for the board, ensuring it is community-led and embedded within the local area.”

Council cabinet members are expected to back the plans to nominate Aberbargoed, Bargoed, and New Tredegar for the funding at a meeting on Wednesday December 17.

Steve Reed, the UK Government’s secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, called the Pride in Place funding “a new way of delivering change.”

“Beyond funding, the Pride in Place strategy sets out a range of new powers and tools that communities can use to renew their neighbourhoods and high streets,” he added.