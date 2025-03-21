Council to leave historic town hall for retail unit

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

A Town Council is leaving its historic town hall home and moving into a retail unit.

The 113-year-old building was originally home to Mold Urban District Council before a reorganisation of local government in 1974 saw the creation of Mold Town Council.

For the past 51 years it has been the seat of civic power in Mold.

The building is owned by Flintshire County Council and as Mold Town Council’s lease came to an end it explored purchasing the building.

However the cost of making essential repairs for the safety of staff and the rising cost of maintenance of the building meant the suggestion was not deemed financially viable.

Opposite Peacocks

When seeking an alternative property in Mold, only one suitable location was found – the former NEWCIS charity shop unit in the Daniel Owen Precinct opposite Peacocks.

Town councillors supported the move at a vote in September 2024 – although Cllr Chris Bithell asked for his vote against to be recorded.

In a statement the council said: “Mold Town Council has made the difficult decision to relocate its offices from the historic Town Hall, owned by Flintshire County Council, to new premises at No. 10 Daniel Owen Precinct, formerly the NEWCIS Charity Shop.

“While the Town Hall, with its beautiful character and charm, has been a cherished location for council meetings over the years, the decision to relocate has been very carefully considered and key factors influencing the decision include; providing a more accessible Town Council office, increasing visibility and reducing running costs where possible.”

It added that the new location would improve access for residents and public engagement, making town council representatives and officers easier to contact.

Services

Mold Town Hall was built in 1912 in part thanks to funding from Mold-born businessman Peter Edward Roberts, who made his fortune manufacturing rubber heels for shoes in Lancashire.

In 1895 his donation of £5,000 – equivalent to just over £500,000 today – was the catalyst for construction. When he became chairman of Mold Urban District Council in 1911 his wife, Mary, laid the foundation stone for the building.

The current Mayor of Mold, Cllr Brian Lloyd said the move would improve the service residents receive from the council.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Mold Town Council,” he said. “While we will always appreciate the history and charm of the Town Hall, the new premises will enable us to better serve our residents and be more present within the community.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new office and we will continue our work for the benefit of Mold and our community.”

The relocation process will take place over the next few weeks and despite plans in place to reduce the impact of the move, residents should expect some disruption when contacting the council while the move is completed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

