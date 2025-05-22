Council to maintain free parking across towns

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

Free car parking could be maintained in a string of towns following a review carried out on behalf of a county council.

But the councillor responsible has highlighted the “challenge” of enforcing parking restrictions without revenue from drivers paying for a space.

Monmouthshire County Council appointed a consultant to review its car parking policies with the authority currently providing free to use car parks in some towns and operating pay and display facilities in others.

Paul Griffiths, the cabinet member responsible, was asked for an update on the review and any of its findings, especially in relation to Usk, by independent councillor for Usk and Llanbadoc Meirion Howells at the council’s May meeting.

Report

Labour’s Cllr Griffiths confirmed he has received the draft report and said he “looks forward” to publishing it and said: “What I can tell council is it makes no recommendation for change in any of those towns that currently have no charges, namely Usk, Caldicot, Magor and Raglan.

“Instead it recommends undetaking, on a town by town basis, engagement with businesses, residents and town councils to test the case for any further changes and I look forward to working with Usk and Llanbadoc to consider how these engagements may be conducted.”

Cllr Howells welcomed the answer as “very good news” and said he had conducted a survey, on behalf of the town council, to which 1,600 people responded and found 93 per cent in favour of retaining free parking.

“For a town of just over 2,600 people this level of response only goes to show the amount of concern,” said Cllr Howells who also asked how the council plans to improve enforcement of parking regulations and restrictions.

Challenge

Cllr Griffiths said parking enforcement and recruiting and retaining traffic wardens, known as enforcement officers, has been a challenge for the council but said action is being taken to address that.

He said: “All of us will be monitoring peformance following from that action and Usk residents will note the challenge of funding enforcement when there is no revenue stream from parking charges.”

Cllr Griffiths also reminded councillors there had been “no increase in funding” when responsiblity for parking enforcement transferred from police to local authorities “in the recent past”.

