Council to press ahead with extending yellow lines

A proposal to extend yellow lines in a bid to stop selfish parking in a Powys village is set to go ahead.

Powys County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jackie Charlton has received a report outlining the results of a consultation held last autumn on proposals to extend parking restrictions at Penybryn in Crossgates.

This is because there is “significant inconsiderate parking” there particularly near the junction and along to the 90- degree bend.

Consultation

The consultation took place between October 18 and November 18 and there was one objection, one letter of support and one letter with comments on the proposal during that period.

Support for the proposal has come from the local county councillor for Crossgates, Geoff Morgan of the Powys Independents group.

Cllr Morgan said that lorries that are too high to go under the nearby railway bridge, pull into the housing estate so that the driver can turn the vehicle around.

He believed that lorries with trailers reversing on to the southbound side of A483 so that they can go back the way they came are posing a: “serious accident risk.”

Objection

Cllr Morgan said: “By having double lines in place this enables the driver to pull in further so enabling them to reverse out without crossing the southbound carriageway, so I am totally in favour of the lines being put in place.”

The letter of objection which is included in the report had pointed out that: “Bungalow number four has no easy access off-road car parking, and the car park is too far to walk for an elderly or disabled resident.

“Double yellow lines outside numbers two and four will immediately disadvantage and discriminate against those tenants and their very particular circumstances.”

However, this objection has been rebutted and the council said: “The objection was received by a resident not effected by the proposals.

“Neither residents of number two or four have objected.

“As they haven’t objected, it is assumed that they are ok with the proposals.”

Cllr Charlton was advised to “note the objection” and go ahead with the scheme.

On Monday, February 10 Cllr Charlton took the delegated decision to overrule the objection to press ahead with the proposal.

The decision is set to come into force on Tuesday, February 18, following a five day period which allows councllors the opportunity of calling in the decision for scrutiny

