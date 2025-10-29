Council to re-examine transport hub project following consultation feedback

A council will reassess the scope and design of a proposed transport hub after feedback from a public consultation.

The decision by Neath Port Talbot Council was made following a meeting of the council’s cabinet on Wednesday (October 29).

The primary aim of the reassessment will be to address the concerns and issues raised by residents, public transport users and businesses during the consultation.

The council said that due to the feedback, the Neath Transport Hub scheme will not go ahead in its current form and any future project will be developed as part of a wider Neath Town Centre masterplan.

Ruled out

Two other options, one being to proceed with the scheme despite the opposition and the other to cease it entirely were ruled out.

Cllr Wyndham Griffiths, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Transport and Connectivity, said: “We listened to what our residents had to say during consultation and it’s clear there is little support for the scheme in its current form.

“We need to look at the scheme again and that is what we will do now. Officers will explore a range of alternative development options, which can be brought back to members for consideration.

“Due to the feedback received, this project will not now be delivered in its current form and any future transport scheme will be taken forward as part of a wider Neath Town Centre masterplan.”

Ambitions

The reassessment process will include alterations to the scope and design of the scheme, considering the wider regeneration and placemaking objectives for the town centre, and how new transport infrastructure can support these ambitions.

The council will also look at collaborating closely with key partners such as Network Rail, theWelsh Government, and Transport for Wales to explore the potential for expanding the scheme to include the railway station.

Regarding the option of ceasing the scheme altogether an officers’ report to the Cabinet members said: “There are significant advances and investments being made by the Welsh Government in public transport (through Transport for Wales).

“It would be a missed opportunity to cease all development of proposals for upgrading transport infrastructure in Neath, and there is the risk that the public transport infrastructure in the county borough is left behind.”

The Cabinet heard more time would now be needed to explore alternative options and that further public and stakeholder engagement would be essential.

The Cabinet decision was subject to a three-day call-in period.