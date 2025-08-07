Council to recruit new senior officer with £100,000 salary

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A council is to recruit for a new senior officer, a post which commands a salary of £91,000 to £101,000.

At a special extraordinary Pembrokeshire County Council meeting, held on August 7, members were asked to approve the recruitment of a candidate to fill the vacant post of the Head of Children’s Services, with delegated authority given to the chief executive to determine the final specific package.

The call follows the resignation of Darren Mutter, who has since gone on to another post.

Salary

A report for members, presented by Leader Cllr Jon Harvey, said: “The Welsh Government recommends that in addition to agreeing the parameters for setting the pay of chief officers, full council should be offered the opportunity to vote on large salary packages which are to be offered in respect of new appointments in accordance with their agreed pay policy statements.

“The Welsh Ministers consider £100,000 is the right level for that threshold.”

It added: “Members are asked to approve the commencement of the recruitment of the Head of Children’s Services following the resignation of the current postholder.”

Car

The ‘Band 3’ appointment has a salary range of £91,884-£100,867, along with an £6,494 allowance toward the cost of a lease car and reimbursement for one subscription to a professional body.

A job description for the post’s criteria includes: “To lead and develop the transformation of the service to maximise early intervention and preventative approaches. To contribute to the corporate management of the organisation and to delivering services that safeguard children, improve educational attainment and focus on outcomes.

“Ensure that the ‘children’s voice’ is heard in all aspects of the department’s work. To provide a key link with the Chief Executive, Corporate Directors and work with other Heads of Service in ensuring that strategic and corporate objectives are effectively coordinated and implemented across all service areas.”

Members unanimously backed the recommendation.

