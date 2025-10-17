Council to reduce mowing as part of environmental drive

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A further 127 areas from parks to village greens will be mowed just once a year as part of a council’s environmental drive.

A reduction in the frequency of mowing some grass areas in Torfaen was introduced in 2014 but stepped up following the Covid pandemic in spring 2020 when operations were suspended due to the lockdown and the “benefits of reduced grass cutting” were reported.

Two years ago a further 51 areas were designated “cut and collect” sites meaning Torfaen Borough Council would only mow, and remove the cut grass, on an annual basis, with the changes phased in between 2023 and 2024.

Untidy

That brought the area of Torfaen covered by the policy up to 31.6 hectares, or 348 different sites and its ruling Labour cabinet has now agreed to add the further 127 areas.

Andrew Osborne, the council’s group leader for the environment, told councillors there has been opposition to the change, though its consultation this summer on expanding the policy was backed by 63 per cent of the 151 residents who responded.

“I know there is objection on sites being untidy and that we are trying to reduce costs,” said Mr Osborne.

“There are no financial implications. It’s not intended to cut costs and also it doesn’t incur any additional costs.”

Councillor Mandy Owen, the cabinet member for the environment, said ecological survey results have already shown an improvement in bio-diversity as a result of the changes introduced since 2020.

“It has shown an improvement in plant diversity of 92 per cent of 31 sites surveyed.

“Torfean is leading the way in Wales,” said the Cwmbran Greenmeadow councillor who added the additional sites would be phased in during 2026 and 2027.

She also said local housing associations are looking to follow a similar policy, which is backed by the Welsh Government, and promised the council will continue to cut verges and the margins of grass areas: “I know that’s one of the big concerns residents have.”

Insects

Pontnewydd member David Daniels said it was “encouraging” surveys had identified an increase of invertebrates but also said he wanted to make the point sites wouldn’t always “look nice” and remind the intention is to boost bio-diversity as part of its climate and nature emergency action plan.

But he said the council shouldn’t assume “everyone is on board” and it would need to explain why it has reduced grass cutting.

Mr Osborne said: “It’s absolutely essential we bring the public along with us. When the public have expressed concern or opposition on site we’ve gone out and discussed it with them and found people often become advocates and we work with them.”

Cllr Fiona Cross said: “When we do cut and collect and take away the grass there’s less nutrients and it means more flowers come through, when I tell people this they are often surprised.”

The Coed Eva councillor, and self-described “avid gardener”, said: “In my own area as a result of cut and collect bee orchids have started to come through.”

There will be 44 additional areas around Trevethin and Penygarn, Pontypool, Panteg and New Inn that will only receive an annual mow with 38 more in Pontnewydd, Upper Cwmbran, Greenmeadow and Fairwater, 18 in Coed Eva, St Dials, Two Locks and Llantarnam.

Seven in Croesyceiliog, Llanyrafon, Llanfrechfa and Ponthir and Southville which is within the Llantarnam ward while 20 more sites have been identified in Blaenavon, Abersychan and Pontnewynydd and Snatchwood.