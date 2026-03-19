Council to sell off landmark buildings

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Six council-owned properties, including an Edwardian cinema, a boatyard, and a former social services premises are to be put up for sale following a decision by senior councillors.

At the March 16 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members were asked to back the disposal of six properties in the county’s portfolio as well the earmarking of four properties for other purposes.

A report for members said: “The Property Department has recently undertaken a review of the council’s estate to identify underused or vacant properties that are no longer required for service delivery and could be transferred internally or disposed of to generate capital receipts.”

The report listed six assets which members were asked to declare surplus for disposal by freehold sale.

Those assets were: Iveston Farm, Maidenwells; land east of Cleddau Reach School, Llangwm; Palace Cinema, Haverfordwest; St Asaph, Trafalgar Road, Tenby – social services premises; land at East Llanion Marine, Pembroke Dock – boat yard area; and land at Maidenwells – development plot.

For those six properties, it said of Iveston Farm: “Farm homestead in need of extensive renovation. An approach to local agents will begin to market the homestead and surrounding land. The remainder of the land areas are to be re-let as part of the County Farm Estate.”

For the land east of Cleddau Reach School, it said: “Areas of land parcels that no longer form part of the school demise and offer no opportunity to the authority and is therefore to be declared surplus for disposal.”

For Palace Cinema, it said: “Freehold of property to be sold. The property is listed and requires significant investment.”

For St Asaph, Trafalgar Road, Tenby, it said: “The property is not required or suitable for other internal services and is therefore to be declared surplus for disposal.”

For East Llanion Marine, it said: “Freehold of the property to be sold. This is an area of land (0.29 acres) adjacent to Port owned land. Both parcels are leased to East Llanion Marine. The property is not required or suitable for other internal services and is therefore to be declared surplus for disposal.”

For the land at Maidenwells, it said: “The property is not required or suitable for other internal services and is therefore to be declared surplus for disposal.”

It also listed three assets in which cabinet was asked to declared surplus to the requirements of one council department and appropriated to another use within the council.

Those were: Portfield Social Activity Centre, Haverfordwest – for future education project; Eastgate Centre, Pembroke – for future re-development project; and land west of Cleddau Reach School, Llangwm – for future education project.

Members were also asked to remove one property declared surplus to council requirements, appropriated for a particular use within the council: Pembroke Dock Watersports Centre – Watersports centre in occupation.

Members backed the 10 recommendations.