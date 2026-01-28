Council to spend £2.5m buying homes on flood-hit street

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

A council is set to buy people’s homes on a street which is at severe risk of flooding for around £2.5m, with the properties set to be demolished once residents are relocated.

A recommendation to Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council cabinet on Monday, February is to authorise the acquisition of the freehold interest in 1-16 Clydach Terrace in Ynysybwl (apart from 6a and 6b) for £2.57m.

This amount includes incidental costs, relocation assistance and agreed legal fees.

Numbers 1-16 Clydach Terrace, apart from 6a and 6b, are at severe risk from flooding from the Nant Clydach and have suffered from flooding during Storm Dennis and Storm Bert.

The cabinet report said that during these storms much of the pavement and highway was under water and there was extensive damage to the properties which meant residents had difficulties in obtaining insurance as the costs are very high.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is the flood risk management authority in the area and in June 2025 it published a business case on flood risk management in Ynysybwl which explored several possible flood risk management solutions for Clydach Terrace, including the construction of a raised flood defence wall.

But the assessment found that this was not an economically viable option under the UK and Welsh Government funding rules for flood risk management purposes and NRW has also said that it was not in a position to consider acquisition of the existing built properties.

The report said that given the significant risk to health presented and danger to life in this area and the recent decision by NRW, it was previously agreed that the council speak with the residents and owners of the 16 homes affected by flooding at Clydach Terrace to assess their future housing and well-being needs.

The council has now met with residents to confirm that consideration would be given to buy the properties to support the relocation of existing residents.

The RCT Housing team is in contact with all residents to discuss particular needs, issues and concerns of the individual owners and occupiers and arrangements will be put in place to support people who have requested assistance.

Numbers 6a and 6b Clydach Terrace are in an elevated position from the road and those properties are not at high risk of river flooding so they have been excluded from this proposal.

A purchase price of £2.3m has been agreed in principle and additional relocation assistance and incidental and legal costs of around £150,000 will be incurred.

The report said that as final costs for incidental expenditure have not been finalise so the costs are likely to vary slightly.

Land Transaction Tax will be payable at £120,000.

If approved by cabinet members, it would enable the council to exercise its powers to intervene in respect of the ongoing risk to health, safety and property due to flooding.

The report said that funding needed to buy the properties and compensate the owners and occupiers for the value of their properties together with incidental, removal and legal costs has been identified.

When this is completed, the council would be able to arrange to demolish the properties and remove an ongoing flooding threat to residents.