Council to start public engagement on cuts to library and cultural services

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

Bridgend council is set to start public engagement with residents over potential cuts to its library and cultural services.

The discussions came after savings worth £360,000 were agreed for the service in the 2024-25 financial year with £295,000 of those still needing to be found in 2025-26.

While there has been no indication if any libraries across the borough could close with what was described as the “scale of reduction in financial support being proposed” it could eventually see some “co-locating” with a community hub model that brings a number of services together.

Speaking at the meeting officers said it would be challenging to take this level of money from the current contract with Awen Cultural Trust who run the area’s 10 libraries on behalf of the local authority.

Feedback

They added that these challenges together with changes to the way people used libraries meant they would need to develop a new a new library and community hub strategy using feedback from a public consultation this spring.

This consultation will be launched in phases, firstly to seek the views of library users across the borough to see what they value most within the service with a second phase asking for views on a later draft strategy.

The report read: “The value of cultural and library services to local communities is recognised and understood but the financial position that the council is facing means that financial efficiencies are sought across all areas of service within the council.”

Challenges

Councillor Jane Gebbie who is the deputy leader of the council said it would now be important for residents to engage with the consultation process to let members know what services they prioritised within the current financial constraints.

Speaking to the chamber she said: “Yes we’ve got significant financial challenges, I think every member in the council is aware of that, but what I would say is that we need to ensure that what we’re delivering is fit, and is the right fit for our residents out there, and we need to co-produce those solutions.”

The discussions were held at a scrutiny committee meeting with further reports expected to be brought before the full council later this year.

