Council to trial leaving parks open overnight

Members of a council have agreed to a pilot in order to test leaving parks across the county borough open overnight in a bid to cut costs.

The move was decided at Neath Port Talbot Council cabinet meeting held on November 13, where members heard how the neighbourhood services team were exploring ways to improve efficiency and better manage their resources.

Staff sickness

A report given by officers outlined how current procedures meant neighbourhood services staff had to open and close formal parks and gardens in the borough every morning and evening, seven days a week.

However, it also noted that several parks and gardens in the area had “frequently” remained open over the last few months due to issues with staff sickness – adding that other than some concerns at Skewen Park, there was no increase in anti-social behaviour during this time.

Gates

The report read: “It is proposed that an official pilot of the change in arrangements to closing parks and gardens at night commences from the 1st December 2024, and runs for a period of 4 months up until the 1st April 2025.

“Pedestrian gates would remain open 24 hours a day, however, vehicle gates/bollards would continue to restrict vehicle access.”

The report added that the estimated savings from the move could be worth around £5,000 each year to the authority with the staff who open and close the park gates relocated to playground management.

It also said if the pilot was made permanent it could reduce the risk to

staff attending parks alone at night, after a rising number of issues in recent years left staff exposed to “verbal abuse and physical threats whilst asking members of the public to leave the parks at closure.”

With the approval of the pilot given by cabinet members in attendance it is now hoped that it can provide a “fuller understanding of the impact of these assets remaining open.”