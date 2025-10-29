Council to undertake full survey of borough’s rights of way

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A full survey of rights of way in Torfaen is to be conducted by the borough council, it has been confirmed.

Mandy Owen, the council’s Labour cabinet member responsible for the environment, also told councillors the budget for highways includes footpaths.

She was responding to a question from Blaenavon independent councillor Janet Jones who welcomed repairs and resurfacing of highways but was concerned “maintenance of our footpaths, rights of way, steps and handrails is not happening.”

Importance

Cllr Jones asked at the council’s October meeting if a budget is in place and said: “These are just as important as our highways, and are important structures within our communities, but sadly they are neglected.

“Do we have budget for maintenance of all the above or do we have wait for a suitable grant before necessary work is undertaken?”

Cllr Owen said the council also uses Welsh Government grant funding to support maintenance while its own rangers inspect rights of way and the council also uses contractors to support their work.

She reminded councillors the authority isn’t responsible for all public areas are some are owned by housing associations.

The survey of the rights of way network is to be conducted this year which will inform work over the coming year