Council to use streetlights to boost 4G and 5G connectivity

A county council could soon use its streetlights to improve “high-speed” mobile signals across the area.

If agreed, the plan would allow Denbighshire County Council to permit mobile phone companies to attach equipment to council-owned assets – mainly street-lighting columns.

Backed by the UK Government, the aim of the plan is to boost 4G and 5G coverage across the county without building large masts.

The plans are set to be discussed at a council meeting this week.

A council report stated: “UK Government encourages councils to use Open Access Agreements to support mobile network investment. Small‑cells placed on council assets can increase capacity without major infrastructure.”

The report added: “Open Access Agreements have the potential to improve digital connectivity for residents and businesses, offering more reliable access to the internet and high-speed connections where small-cells are deployed.”

The plans follow similar schemes in Gwynedd, Conwy, Flintshire, and Wrexham.

The report concluded that the move could improve internet connectivity but without costing the authority money. The report says the council would retain “full control” over which of its assets may be used for the scheme.

The report added: “Operators may express interest in specific assets, but each proposal is reviewed by the council to ensure that the installation meets all technical, safety, and operational standards.

“The agreement establishes a clear financial framework designed to ensure that the deployment of small‑cell mobile technology is fully cost‑neutral to the council.”

The plans will go before the authority’s democratic services committee this Thursday, 23 April at a meeting at the authority’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.