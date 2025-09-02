Council told to end normalisation of poor social media conduct

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

More training is required after deteriorating online behaviour by a Welsh council became ‘normalised’ last year.

Flintshire County Council’s Monitoring Officer Gareth Owens said that the council’s Standards Committee annual report for 2024/25, signed off by the committee chair Julia Hughes, highlighted concerns over councillors’ use of social media.

“There were concerns raised about some social media activity,” he said. “It was mentioned by some group leaders in respect of the behaviour of one particular group. Since then it has transpired that members of another group have behaved in a similar way.”

He added: “The wording in the report highlights general concerns about social media activity, suggesting there might be a normalisation of what you saw as a deteriorating pattern of behaviour and inviting group leaders to speak to their members and seek to uphold good patterns of conduct.”

Investigation

The Standards Committee – made up of councillors and lay members of the public – exists to promotes high ethical standards for all councillors in Flintshire.

It investigates complaints of Code of Conduct breaches, grants dispensations for potential conflicts of interest and providing training on ethical conduct.

Ratifying the annual report, committee members agreed to recommend additional training for political group leaders and councillors to promote good behaviours and responsible use of social media to communicate and engage with residents in an appropriate manner.

“There were complaints about the irresponsible use of social media and the committee is concerned about the apparent failure to encourage more responsible use of social media,” said the report.

“It subsequently became apparent that such behaviours are not limited to one group. Whether that is tit-for-tat behaviour is unclear.

“However it raises concern about an apparently deteriorating pattern of behaviour.”

Recommendations

The committee made a series of recommendations which will now go before full council.

It said that: “All councillors will be encouraged to participate in the training on how to promote and support good behaviours and group culture.

“Standards Committee will organise social media training for responsible use of social media.”

It added group leaders should: “continue to encourage group members to build positive relationships with others including with those whom they have

political disagreements and consider adding social media usage as a standard item on group meeting agendas.”

Flintshire County Council will now consider whether to accept the committee’s recommendation and implement the new training programmes.