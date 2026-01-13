Council updates guidelines on penalties for missing school

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

Members of a local authority’s cabinet have given permission for changes to be made to its school attendance policy.

Bridgend County Council’s updates were made in order to reflect changes to national guidance and Welsh Government expectations as well as local aims for improving school attendance.

The changes are intended to give better clarity on the thresholds for issuing fixed penalty notices, as well as the procedures for unauthorised holidays and the roles and responsibilities of headteachers, the Education Engagement Team, parents, and welfare officers.

The policy which was last reviewed in 2023 means a penalty notice can be issued in the circumstance of unauthorised absence for pupils.

A penalty notice is £60 if paid within 28 days of receipt, rising to £120 if paid after 28 days.

The report given to councillors said: “The revised Attendance Enforcement Policy strengthens the local authority’s graduated approach to improving pupil attendance. It emphasises early intervention, parental engagement and collaborative working prior to the enforcement of legal processes.”

A council spokesperson said: “Under the new policy, parents and carers who take pupils out of school without authorisation to go on holidays during term time will be issued with an automatic penalty.

“In situations where pupils are persistently late for school or have been absent for five school days in succession, the equivalent of ten morning and afternoon sessions, the council’s Education Engagement Team will issue written warnings to advise that penalties are under consideration.

“Warning letters will also be issued in situations where parents and carers have failed to engage with attempts to improve a pupil’s attendance, or where a pupil has regularly come to the attention of police due to truancy.”

The changes to the policy were approved unanimously by cabinet members at a meeting held in December of 2025.