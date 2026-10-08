Council urged to do better at telling residents about roadworks

A council is being urged to improve the way it explains when and where roadworks will be taking place.

At the questions from the public section of Powys County Council’s (PCC) meeting on Thursday, October 8, David Balmer-Cribb will be asking Cllr Jackie Charlton, the cabinet member for highways, to improve the way the council communicates road closures.

Mr Balmer-Cribb said: “PCC has committed to an improved communication process with the public.

“Please can this apply to the way roadworks and road repairs are brought to our attention.

“The current Facebook posts announcing road closures and roadworks are incredibly difficult to understand, with the accompanying map giving very little information needed to identify whereabouts the work is taking place.

“In addition, road resurfacing seems to suddenly happen with no communication.

“This impacts the work as drivers do not have an opportunity to use an alternative route or delay their journey.

“It also impacts the drivers as they are frequently delayed in their journeys.”

He asks where the council can improve their Facebook posts and publish a monthly list of all roadworks, including those by other public bodies.

The list should include an update on existing works as well as “forthcoming ones.”

Mr Balmer-Cribb added: “Please can this update not just be a factual one but include a narrative element. The location of works should also be easy to understand.”

Cllr Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr) replied: “Thank you for highlighting this issue.

“We accept that clear and timely communication about highway works is important to residents, businesses and visitors.

“We acknowledge that some of our current communications, particularly where works take place on rural roads, can be difficult to interpret without detailed local knowledge.”

Cllr Charlton explained that the council is conducting a review into how highway works are communicated as part of the wider Highways, Transport and Recycling (HTR) service improvement programme.

Cllr Charlton continued: “This includes improving the information provided through social media, road closure notices and our website to make the location and nature of works easier to understand.

“Many highway schemes are planned several months in advance; however, the timing of individual works can change at short notice due to weather conditions, emergency repairs, contractor availability or other operational priorities.

“This can make advance communication challenging, particularly for resurfacing and maintenance activities.”

The council is “exploring” more ways of providing more regular updates on planned highway works and major road repairs, said Cllr Charlton, and this includes providing clearer information on current schemes and those programmed for delivery.

Cllr Charlton said: “We will also continue to work with utility companies and other organisations undertaking works on the highway to improve the information available to the public.

“While it may not be practical to publish detailed monthly updates for every highway activity across Powys, we are committed to improving the accessibility, clarity and consistency of the information we provide so that residents can better understand what works are taking place, where they are located and how they may affect their journeys.”

Mr Balmer-Cribb will get the opportunity to ask an extra question at the meeting.