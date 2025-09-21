Council urged to ‘introduce an overnight tax on visitors’

A Welsh council is being urged to introduce an overnight tax on visitors.

The Welsh Government’s Visitor Levy Bill came into effect last week, giving local councils the power to introduce an overnight tax on visitors from April 2027.

Cllr Aaron Wynne, Llanrwst’s representative on Conwy County Council, has urged the authority to move quickly to adopt the levy. Cllr Wynne argues the tax will help protect frontline services and safeguard facilities used by both residents and visitors.

Under the new law, councils can charge £1.30 per adult per night for most accommodation types, or 75p per night for hostels, campsites, or shared rooms.

The Welsh Government says many places across the world already charge a visitor levy, including France, Greece, Portugal, and New Zealand.

Some estimate the levy could raise £33m annually if introduced across Wales. Conwy is facing a £22m budget black hole for the next financial year, meaning likely council tax increases and service cuts.

Benefit

“Conwy is fortunate to have a thriving tourism industry, attracting visitors from across the UK and beyond,” said Cllr Wynne.

“A tourism levy would ensure that those visitors contribute a little extra towards the services they use, whether that’s our public toilets, parks, or the roads they travel on. This would benefit both residents and tourists alike.”

The Plaid Cymru councillor highlighted the pressures facing the local authority, with rising costs in social care and education putting financial pressure on other services.

Non-statutory services such as libraries, leisure centres, and highways also face potential cutbacks.

“Without a dramatic improvement in its funding from the Welsh government, further cuts to frontline services in Conwy are inevitable,” added Cllr Wynne.

“The levy won’t solve every problem, but it could, for example, help keep our four seafront paddling pools open, save public toilets from indefinite closure, and help repair potholes across our vast road network.

“Even a fraction of the £33m Wales-wide estimate would make a real difference here.