Council urged to scrap £55m Catholic super-school in face of overwhelming opposition

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A council has been urged to scrap controversial plans for a £55m Catholic super-school after more than 96% of consultation respondents opposed the scheme.

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar has called on Flintshire County Council to abandon the proposals, which would see four existing Catholic schools in the county close.

The plans have now been through two statutory consultations, attracting more than 6,000 responses in total, with just over 96% of respondents opposed in both.

According to the proposals, St David’s, St Anthony’s Catholic Primary in Saltney and St Mary’s in Flint are expected to close alongside St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School.

In their place would be built a 3-18 Catholic super-school on the site of St Richard Gwyn and St Mary’s in Flint. The estimated cost of the project would be £55 million, with the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Fund meeting 85% of the cost with the other 15% paid for by Flintshire County Council through borrowing.

County councillors opposed to the plans have warned that the estimated cost – calculated a number of years ago – will now be much higher due to inflation with Flintshire Council taxpayers on the hook to repay the debt over decades.

The Diocese of Wrexham – which will own the building once completed – will not contribute any money to the build.

Pupils from Mold seeking a Catholic faith primary and secondary education will be expected to travel to Flint, while students in Saltney are more likely to seek their faith-based education across the border in Chester.

‘Going through the motions’

“Decision-makers at Flintshire County Council must listen to the outcome of the consultation and it must demonstrate it isn’t just going through the motions,” said Mr Millar.

“When almost 96% of people who responded to the consultation oppose every element, it is clear that they have gotten them wrong.

“With Flintshire’s education services currently subject to significant concern from Estyn, I think there is an even stronger case for the council to scrap these unpopular plans and focus on addressing the concerns about the way education services are being delivered across the county

“I have visited St David’s in Mold and seen for myself the fantastic work being done by the staff, their happy pupils, and the quality of education provided there. It would be an absolute tragedy if it were to close.”

Flintshire County Council, in response to the consultation process, said: “The council remains committed to ensuring that the process is transparent, fair, and accessible, and that all responses received are carefully considered before any decisions are taken.”

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