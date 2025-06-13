Council vacancies with Welsh language skill requirement increase from 5 to 15%

More than 100 of 700 plus job vacancies advertised by a Gwent council last year required some Welsh language skills.

That saw 112, of 718 new or vacant posts advertised, as requiring Welsh and those were broken down as 38 jobs for which the language was “essential” and a further 69 with it being “desirable”.

Five posts were advertised as Welsh “need to be learnt” while 606 posts were classed as ‘no Welsh skills required’.

Torfaen Borough Council’s Welsh language officer Alan Vernon-Jones said the percentage of posts advertised as requiring Welsh, in 2024/25, had increased five per cent on the previous year to 15 per cent of advertised posts.

Mr Vernon-Jones said: “In order to encourage candidates to use the Welsh they have learnt in school or classes we now ask for Welsh language as ‘desirable’ as a minimum on all advertised posts and this has not discouraged candidates and means the council can comply (with Welsh language standards) in a more holistic way.”

Since March this year the council has only assessed vacant post against two categories; Welsh desirable or Welsh essential. This is intended to allow candidates to indicate their level of Welsh and contribute to delivering Welsh language services for the council.

Councillors were presented with the annual Welsh Language Standards report, for 2024/25, which sets out how the authority has complied with its requirements under Welsh language legislation.

Mr Vernon-Jones said Torfaen continues to provide “appropriate services” to residents but doing so “face to face continues to be difficult due to locations but it is hoped enhancements made to requirement will address some of this.”

“Above and beyond”

The council has 33 members of staff who feel fully competent in Welsh as recorded using the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, known as CEFR, system. The council previously used an alternative system and so far only 15 per cent of staff have completed the CEFR assessment.

Mr Vernon-Jones said those 33 staff have said they are able to assist with Welsh language queries.

Council leader Anthony Hunt said they are an example of staff “going above and beyond” to assist the council and delivering services.

There were no complaints made about the council’s compliance with Welsh language standards in 2024/25 and adjustments to training had been made as a result of previous complaints investigated by the Welsh language commissioner which were now closed.

