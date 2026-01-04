Council vows no frontline service cuts as budget consultation launches

Cardiff Council has pledged not to cut frontline services as it launches its annual public consultation on budget priorities for 2026–27, asking residents to help shape how the city’s resources are spent in the year ahead.

The commitment follows a better-than-expected draft funding settlement for 2026–27 announced by the Welsh Government last month.

As a result, the council says it will not be proposing reductions to core services such as education, social care or support for vulnerable residents.

However, despite the improved outlook, Cardiff Council still faces a £22.7 million budget gap between the funding it receives and the cost of delivering services.

The authority says it intends to close most of that gap through back-office efficiencies and increased income generation rather than cuts to services used by the public.

The financial pressures facing the council are being driven by rising demand and increasing costs, particularly within commissioned services such as social care. Children’s Services continues to experience significant demand, while further pressures are expected in Adult Services and Additional Learning Needs provision over the coming year.

The council says its spending plans continue to prioritise education, Children’s Services and Adult Services, reflecting feedback from the 2025 “Ask Cardiff” residents’ survey.

The survey found that schools, education and support for vulnerable groups were the services residents most wanted protected.

Savings

Despite the need to deliver £13.8 million in efficiency savings across some service areas, the draft proposals include additional funding for key frontline services:

£13.9 million extra for schools, a 4.2% increase

£9.2 million more for Children’s Services, an 8.6% increase

£8.6 million additional funding for Adult Services, a 4.9% increase

£3.6 million for central education services, including home-to-school transport and specialist education provision

The council says these investments are intended to ensure essential services can continue to meet rising and increasingly complex needs.

Council Tax

Residents will also be asked for their views on Council Tax, which makes up around 26% of Cardiff Council’s overall budget. Over the past three years, Council Tax increases in Cardiff have averaged around 5%, below the Welsh average. This financial year, Cardiff’s Band D Council Tax became the lowest in Wales.

No decision has yet been taken on the level of Council Tax for 2026–27. The council notes that each 1% increase would generate around £2 million to support frontline services. Support for low-income households will remain in place through the Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

Cabinet Member for Finance, Modernisation and Performance, Councillor Chris Weaver, said the improved funding settlement was welcome but warned that balancing the budget remained challenging.

He said the proposals going out to consultation demonstrated the council’s commitment to protecting frontline services while continuing to deliver efficiencies.

Council Leader Councillor Huw Thomas urged residents to take part in the consultation, saying public feedback would help ensure the budget reflects the priorities of Cardiff’s communities.

Full details of the consultation will be published on the council’s website from Thursday, January 8. Printed copies will be available in libraries, Hubs and council buildings from January 12.

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet will consider the consultation proposals at its meeting on January 8, which will be webcast live.