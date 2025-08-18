Council warns against counterfeit toys due to safety risk to children

A Welsh council is set to launch a crackdown on dangerous counterfeit ‘Labubu’ toys.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Trading Standards team will be visiting retail outlets throughout the local authority suspected of selling these products.

The council has urged parents, carers and retailers to be aware of a growing safety concern surrounding counterfeit Labubus.

Any person found to be selling counterfeit and unsafe products may be subject to enforcement action and have items seized.

The warning comes following Trading Standards teams across the UK discovering several dangerous counterfeit versions of the popular toys for sale.

These counterfeit toys pose a serious risk to children, with proper safety testing not carried out, poor manufacturing standards resulting in small, detachable parts that can cause choking and materials containing banned chemicals.

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability, Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen:”Protecting the health and wellbeing of our children must always come first.

“These counterfeit toys not only fall short of important UK safety standards but may also contain harmful chemicals that pose a serious risk.

“I urge parents, guardians and retailers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious items.”

Suspicious products or sellers can be reported to Citizens Advice online or on the phone – 0808 223 1133

