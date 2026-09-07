Council warns of ‘extremely challenging’ finances amid £25.7m shortfall

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A north Wales council is facing a potential resource shortfall of £25.741m for the 2027/28 financial year, with a council tax rise already being discussed.

The figures were revealed in a report detailing Conwy County Council’s Business Planning Framework (BPF), which will be discussed by Cabinet next week.

Cabinet members will scrutinise the report at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ on Tuesday (8 September), the day after the issue will be debated by the Finance and Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

The report “points towards a resource shortfall of £25.741m” – prior to any increase in overall funding – “which at this stage is not a ‘correct’ position, given various unknowns” – including staff pay.

Despite this, the papers say the report is “sufficient for planning purposes” in terms of preparing for the next financial year.

Portfolio holder Cllr Chris Cater has already warned members of the “extremely challenging financial outlook” ahead of next week’s discussions.

Cllr Cater said: “Local Government nationally continues to face structural financial pressures. Across social care, education, homelessness, home-to-school transport, and other statutory services, CCBC has to deal with significant demanded pressures.

“While awaiting the 2027/28 Welsh Government budget and Local Government Settlement, we are committed to provisionally identify the range of budget reductions, Council Tax increase, use of reserves or other mitigating actions which would bring us to a legal, balanced budget.”

He added: The timetable is certainly challenging. We ultimately need to factor-in pay awards, inflation, international uncertainty, capital financing costs and the underlying demographic and legislative change we know we already face.”

Conwy County Council’s cabinet is set to meet at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ on Tuesday 8 September.

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