Nation.Cymru staff

A local council is warning that it faces a serious and sustained financial challenge as rising costs and growing demand place increasing pressure on the services residents rely on every day.

Carmarthenshire County Council says this pressure is being intensified by inflation that is now expected to remain higher for longer. The Wales Fiscal Analysis team at Cardiff University reports that the latest forecast puts average inflation at 3.4% in 2027, compared with the 2% previously expected.

This means that the funding that the Council receives buys less, while pay, energy and other operating costs continue to rise.

In the 2026-27 financial year, the Council says it is managing a budget of £810 million to support and deliver services across Carmarthenshire. These include education, social care, highways maintenance, waste and recycling collections, environmental services and housing support.

However, the scale of the budget should not be mistaken for financial flexibility. The Council’s funding position is more than £150 million worse off in real terms than it was at the start of austerity.

This means the Council must make increasingly difficult choices. It must balance the need to protect essential and frontline services with the requirement to set a sustainable budget, identify savings and keep Council Tax as low as possible. The financial position affects the Council’s ability to absorb further pressures without consequences for the way services are funded or delivered.

Welsh Government funding

The Council’s position is closely linked to decisions made in the Senedd and Westminster. Much of Welsh Government funding depends on the UK block grant, meaning that limited UK spending increases—particularly when inflation is rising—feed through to the resources available for Welsh public services.

To help residents understand the position, the Council has produced two short videos explaining where its funding comes from and how money is allocated to day-to-day services.

Only 17% of the Council’s funding is raised through Council Tax. A further 42% is provided by the Welsh Government, which in turn depends on the block grant from the UK Government.

Income from Council services accounts for 16%, specific Welsh Government and UK Government grants for 10%, Business Rates set by the Welsh Government for 8%, and housing rents for 7%.

Together, these sources fund frontline provision as well as the essential support functions needed to keep the county running. The Council must assess the cost of maintaining services, account for financial pressures, identify savings opportunities and consider the funding available before it can set its annual budget.

The budget strategy is developed through a detailed process involving elected members, scrutiny committees and public consultation. Proposals are examined before being approved by Cabinet and formally agreed by County Council.

Serious situation

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Cllr Alun Lenny, said: “The seriousness of the financial position cannot be overstated. The County Council’s funding position is more than £150 million worse off in real terms than at the start of austerity, while the costs of delivering services and the demand for them continue to increase.

We will leave no stone unturned as we develop our budget, but the choices are becoming harder. We are working to protect frontline services and keep Council Tax as low as possible, yet we cannot ignore the scale of the gap between the resources available and the pressures we face.

Every pound matters. Decisions taken through the budget process have a direct impact on the services people use every day. We want residents to understand both how the Council is funded and why maintaining the breadth and quality of services in this financial climate is such a significant challenge.”

The Welsh Government’s draft budget is scheduled for publication on 17 November 2026; the Council’s funding settlement therefore remains unconfirmed.