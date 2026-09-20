Council warns rail users not to be misled by TfW Tap and Go value claims

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council has warned rail passengers not to be misled by claims Transport for Wales new Tap and Go system offers the best value rail travel – as it charges every passenger an adult fare.

The move comes as TfW launches another social media ad campaign, this time to promote Tap and Go being available to passengers on the Wrexham-Bidston Borderlands Line.

Spotted on Tiktok, the ad tells viewers that Tap and Go offers passengers TfW’s ‘best value fare’ – with no explanation that children, families and pensioners who all qualify for concessionary fares will be charged full adult price.

Fears passengers were being overcharged by the system were first raised by Flintshire People’s Voice Cllr Alasdair Ibbotson in July.

The elected member for Penyffordd told a meeting of Flintshire County Council that signage around stations did not explain that concessionary travel was not supported. He went on to criticise the messaging that Tap and Go offers the best value fares as it was possible for some passengers to pay less through concessionary travel.

“The tap‑and‑go machines can only charge full‑fare adult tickets,” he stold councillors.

“If you are eligible to travel on a child ticket or at a reduced rate because you have a railcard you will not be charged the correct fare for your journey. You will be overcharged. So the notion that this is the best value fare is categorically untrue.”

He did admit there was small print on station banners stating the value claim is compared to equivalent TfW tickets – but the system only measures against a full adult fare. Meanwhile the social ads give no indication that Tap ang Go fares are not the cheapest for everyone.

Fellow councillors agreed and the authority has now taken the unusual step of warning rail passengers to check whether a cheaper travel option is available to them before using TfW’s Tap and Go system.

Councillor Glyn Banks, Cabinet Member for Waste and Transportation, said: “Pay-as-you-go is a convenient option for many rail passengers, but it’s important that people understand it may not always be the cheapest choice.

“You could save money by buying your tickets in advance online, buying multi-journey promotional passes, by using the standard ticket machines at stations or even paying on the train where they are not available.

“Importantly, Tap and Go cannot be used with a Railcard or to buy child or family tickets and it can’t be used to buy return tickets.

“Consequently, we’ve asked TfW to make it clearer for passengers when travelling as Tap and Go calculates the standard adult single fare for your tapped journey. We hope this issue can be addressed as soon as possible to ensure passengers are not disadvantaged.”

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Executive Neil Cockerton has also written to Transport for Wales asking for new signage be installed at stations to inform passengers that they may be able to access cheaper tickets through other payment methods.

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “Transport for Wales is committed to making rail travel as simple, convenient, and affordable as possible for our customers.

“Our pay-as-you-go scheme allows customers to travel using a simple tap-in and tap-out process, removing the need to purchase tickets in advance for adult single journeys while ensuring our customers pay for the journeys they make.

“While Railcard and concessionary discounts are not yet supported via pay as you go, advice on alternative ticketing options is available on our website, at stations and through customer channels. We are actively reviewing how we communicate this to customers.

“We are currently exploring the introduction of a pilot scheme that would enable customers to link eligible National Railcards to their pay as you go accounts, allowing them to benefit from discounted travel while continuing to enjoy the convenience of our simple tap in and tap out system.

“Child access to pay as you go is also something that we would like to rollout in the future. However, it would be contingent on further development work.

“Meanwhile, free concessionary travel and family or group offers are not in scope for our pay as you go offering. The latter position is aligned with that of most other pay as you go schemes nationwide.

“We remain focused on making rail travel easier, more flexible, and better value. Further details on improvements to our pay as you go scheme will be announced in due course.”

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