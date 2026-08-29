Council welcomes £500,000 funding boost for cultural projects

Nation.Cymru Staff

A north Wales county has welcomed Welsh Government investment in two key projects that will support the future of its culture, libraries and archives.

Funding to develop a new annexe at Colwyn Bay Library in Conwy has been awarded through the Welsh Government’s Transformation Capital Grants Programme.

Additionally, the Welsh Government’s Local Sector Investment grant scheme will fund the Conwy Creative Culture FutureWorks project.

The plan at Colwyn Bay Library, is to create a modern, energy-efficient space to store the library collections used by outreach services, community libraries, the mobile and home library service, and wellbeing initiatives.

Conwy County Borough Council has said that improving the facility will help ensure that services can continue to meet the needs of communities across the county for years to come.

The Conwy Creative Culture FutureWorks project will provide a bilingual and fully accessible digital platform for the Culture, Libraries and Archives service.

The integrated online service will make it easier for residents and visitors to discover and engage with culture, heritage, archives, learning opportunities, events and creative activity across the county.

It is hoped that, together, these projects will strengthen the physical and digital infrastructure that supports cultural services across Conwy.

Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, said: “This investment will make a real difference to how people in Conwy connect with culture, heritage and learning.

“The new annexe at Colwyn Bay Library will safeguard vital collections and support the outreach, wellbeing and community services that so many people rely on, while Conwy Creative Culture FutureWorks will make it easier than ever for people to discover and enjoy the county’s culture and heritage online, in both English and Welsh.

“These projects show what can be achieved when physical infrastructure and digital innovation work hand in hand. Supporting museums, libraries and archives to modernise and become more accessible and sustainable is a key priority for us, and I look forward to seeing the positive difference this investment makes for communities across Conwy.”

Councillor Dilwyn Roberts, Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Governance Services, said: “We’re delighted that Welsh Government has chosen to invest in the future of culture, libraries and archives in Conwy.

“These projects will help us protect and improve important community assets, expand access to culture and learning, strengthen digital services and ensure that our cultural infrastructure remains sustainable for future generations.

“Whether through improved community facilities or enhanced digital access, this investment will help more people connect with Conwy’s rich culture, heritage and creativity.”

The projects have been awarded a total of £501,935.50 of Welsh Government funding and focus on modernising facilities, improving accessibility, and embracing digital innovation across the cultural sector.

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