Council workers and school support staff to vote on strike action over pay

More than 360,000 council and school support staff across England and Wales are to start voting on whether to take strike action over pay.

A ballot of Unison members opens on Wednesday after the union said an offer of £1,290 from local government employers fell short of what council employees need.

Unison said it has also been superseded by deals achieved by other public sector workers.

The ballot runs until mid-October and will include social workers, teaching assistants, refuse collectors, caretakers, planning officers and other staff at more than 4,000 organisations.

Unison’s head of local government, Mike Short, said: “Local government finances are in a dire state, but that doesn’t mean staff should be denied a fair pay rise after 14 years of austerity and low wages. Employers still have time to come back with a better offer.

“Central government also needs to assist employers by providing stable, long-term funding settlements that allow councils and schools to retain expert staff and protect the vital services on which our communities rely.”

