Councillor accuses council of giving private landlords “free ride” over run-down flats

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has slammed a county council for giving private landlords of run-down flats “a free ride” by failing to take prompt enforcement and regeneration action.

Instead, Cllr Paul Luckock says Conwy County Council is stalling with its regeneration effort to tackle poor living conditions in Pensarn flats due to the council’s financial constraints and staffing shortages.

Consequently, Cllr Luckock claims vulnerable residents on low income are continuing to suffer due to years of inaction and the council’s “reluctance to take a decision and start funding development”.

The cabinet member for finance and strategic planning says the accusations are untrue, with progress in hand.

The row follows the council setting up the “Abergele Place Plan”, a council-commissioned strategy to “understand what options could be available” for Pensarn’s regeneration.

The authority says that “any proposals will be brought forward in due course” and “shaped in partnership with residents, businesses, and the wider community”.

A spokeswoman for the council says it would be “premature to comment before that work has been completed and potential options developed”.

Abergele councillor Paul Luckock, a member of the Citizens First Alliance, has criticised the speed that the regeneration is happening, insisting the stalemate has persisted for years.

Staffing issues

Cllr Luckock says the authority is giving private landlords “a free ride” due to staffing issues.

He said: “As you know, we have made little progress with the Conwy First Independent, Plaid, and Labour administration of Conwy County Borough Council on this site and tackling the poor conditions residents/tenants experience.”

“Most are low income and low wealth; many are vulnerable with significant health conditions.

“CCBC are presently preferring a free market position; private landlords largely have a free ride. Yes, we have taken the largest private landlord through the enforcement processes over a long period, largely because of the limited staff capacity in regulatory services.

“This has made only marginal improvement to tackling the disrepair on site. The blighted site impacts residents’ lives further than those that live in the blocks.

“From the last local elections in May 2022, it took until late 2023 to get agreement to use Section 106 fund to employ consultants to identify all property and landowners and develop possible redevelopment strategies. Their work has been ongoing with some delays. As you know CCBC have previously paid consultants prior to 2022 to produce development options.

“The key limitation is the administration’s resistance both under (former leader – Cllr) Charlie McCoubrey and (current leader –Cllr) Julie Fallon to use in principal capital receipts and borrowing to enable a start to re-development which will involve compulsory purchase of properties and land.

“Once CCBC has committed financially to a redevelopment scheme, we will then have a better chance of attracting Welsh Government grants, residential social landlords, and private investment.

“The consultants most recent stage of work has been completed, but its publication has been delayed to after the Senedd elections, and we are further advised by the administration that they are continuing in their reluctance to take a decision and start funding development through borrowing and capital receipts even when new options are available.

“It appears there will be no action prior to May 2027. Of course, such funding will mean additional costs to council tax payers because we will have to pay back debt and interest and will not receive interest on Capital Receipts. We will also have to re-deploy staff capacity and recruit to ensure a viable team to facilitate compulsory purchase and development.”

He added: “In my view it is important that these matters are fully debated both prior to the Senedd elections and the 2027 local elections. It is not that the free market option is not a legitimate argument to push, but it does mean we are at high risk of the blighted site being in a deteriorating condition for many years.”

Incorrect

But Cllr Chris Cater, Conwy County Council’s cabinet member for finance and strategic planning, said Cllr Luckock’s assessment of the situation was incorrect.

Responding to Cllr Luckock, he said: “As you know we had discussions about this last week at the Local Area Forum East where the strategic planning policy manager presented a clear timeline for progression.

“I emphasised that I would welcome an inclusive regeneration scheme as part of the Eastern Improvement Area of the RLDP (Replacement Local Development Plan. It is certainly not correct to suggest that our council is reluctant to invest in regeneration in Pensarn.

“We have already taken action to address housing condition issues and continue to hold landlords to account to ensure homes are safe and meet required standards.”

He added: “Commissioned work is underway to fully understand the full range of regeneration options available. The consultants are working with the various landlords, businesses, tenants, and RSLs.

“As cabinet portfolio holder for finance, I need to be satisfied that financial and resource decisions are made after careful consideration of those options and their associated financial risk. If we can have a package of broader outcomes with the wider community plugged-in, so much the better.”

Speaking about the current housing issues, a spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said: “Landlords must meet their legal responsibilities and make sure rented homes are safe and meet required standards. We can, and have, taken action to address housing condition issues and continue to hold landlords to account to ensure homes are safe and meet required standards.”