Councillor accuses council officers of intercepting political emails

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A north Wales council has completely denied claims it “blocks or monitors” email traffic between councillors.

It comes after Old Colwyn councillor David Carr officially complained to Conwy County Council alleging his emails to other members were blocked by council officers.

Cllr Carr submitted his complaint after insisting that the council’s democratic services department intercepted emails he sent to other members.

The matter relates to Cllr Carr using an “email all’ councillor mailing list the council says is not to be used for political posts, rather than inputting every councillor name individually or creating his own mailing list.

“I find it very disturbing and unacceptable that council staff have blocked emails sent by me to fellow members on a number of occasions,” said Cllr Carr in his letter of complaint.

“Having contacted the chief executive, I was informed that this was done on the instructions of party-political group leaders on this county council. The group leaders on the county council do not have the right to stop or block email.”

“What is even more disturbing is that the emails were blocked by democratic services. It is essential that officers maintain political impartiality in their roles. They’re expected to provide advice and guidance based on professional expertise, without being influenced by political affiliation or preferences.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Any suggestion of bias by officers is entirely refuted and completely unwarranted.

“Officers do not block or monitor email traffic between councillors. Any councillor may communicate by email with any other councillor.”

She added: “However, officers have an internal email distribution list for the sole purpose of sharing information with councillors. All councillors have been advised that this distribution list is not to be used for political discussions, and such emails could be blocked if this internal distribution list is used.

“Councillors who want to exchange emails about political matters may do so and/or create their own distribution lists for that purpose.”

