Councillor at centre of library closures row quits Labour

Nicholas Thomas

A councillor has joined the local authority’s independent group after quitting Labour following a row over library closures.

Brenda Miles, who represents Nelson on Caerphilly County Borough Council, was frozen out of the Labour group last summer after criticising plans to close ten libraries across the borough.

Earlier this month, she told the LDRS that she had spent months in limbo waiting for an appeal hearing that never materialised.

She said she would continue to campaign for her community and better services for residents in her new independent role.

“After leaving Labour, I felt it was important to join the independents’ group, so the political balance on council committees fairly represents the political balance of elected members of the council as a whole,” she said.

“Independents, alongside opposition parties, provide the challenge needed to ensure the ruling Labour group is held to account [and must] explain their actions and justify their decisions.”

Cllr Miles said she had felt “condemned” for speaking up for her community in the face of the library closures.

“As an independent councillor, I will continue to speak up for my community, scrutinise Labour’s plans and proposals, and campaign for better services for residents,” she added.

Cllr Nigel Dix, who leads the independents, welcomed “hard-working” Cllr Miles and said she had been “representing her constituents and doing her job” when she challenged the library plans.

“Now she will be able to fully represent her constituents as she sees fit,” he added.

Last year, the council proposed shutting ten libraries in smaller communities and focusing on fewer, larger ‘hubs’ where visitors could access a wider range of services than is currently available.

Critics said the at-risk libraries were “vital” to their communities – especially for their younger, older and more disadvantaged residents.

Cllr Miles saw a majority of backbenchers agree with her recommendation last May to defer the closures and allow more time to prepare for the sites’ future potential uses, but cabinet members later disregarded that advice when they pushed ahead with the plans.

Appeal

The Nelson councillor then had the Labour whip removed and was taken off several committees after she blasted the decision in an email sent to all councillors.

Speaking earlier this month, Cllr Miles said she had appealed her punishment to Welsh Labour’s general secretary but spent the next ten months waiting for a hearing to take place.

Deciding it was “time to draw the line” under the matter, she left the party.

Following that decision, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, who became the Labour group leader and council leader last November, said he wished Cllr Miles well, and added his “door is always open for meaningful discussions on all aspects of council policy” for all elected members.

The library closure plan, meanwhile, is on hold pending a legal challenge from campaigners.