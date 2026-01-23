Councillor banned for four years for bullying and harassment

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A town councillor has been banned from public office for four years for breaching the code of conduct, communicating with the clerk and fellow councillors “in a manner which lacked respect and amounted to bullying and/or harassment”.

A case tribunal convened by the President of the Adjudication Panel for Wales recently considered a reference in respect of Councillor David Devauden of Neyland Town Council.

The Adjudication Panel for Wales received a referral from the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales in relation to allegations made against Councillor Devauden, who was informed of this last March.

The Adjudication Panel for Wales findings said: “The allegations were that he had breached Neyland Town Council’s Code of Conduct by repeatedly treating and/or communicating with the council’s clerk and fellow councillors in a manner which lacked respect and amounted to bullying and/or harassment.

“Further, that his conduct, both with regards to the clerk, his fellow councillors and the PSOW, had brought his office and/or the council into disrepute and that he had failed to comply with the PSOW’s requests in respect of her investigation into those matters.

“The Case Tribunal determined its adjudication at a hearing which was convened on January 15 and 16 at the Haverfordwest County Court. The Case Tribunal unanimously found that the councillor had acted in breach of the Code.

“The Case Tribunal concluded by unanimous decision that Councillor Devauden should be disqualified from acting as a councillor for any authority for a period of four years in respect of all matters concurrently.

“The Authority and its Standards Committee are notified accordingly. The Respondent has the right to seek the leave of the High Court to appeal the above decision. The Case Tribunal made no recommendations to the Authority.”

Cllr Devauden has been contacted for a response.

The Adjudication Panel also lists a January 27 hearing concerning former Neyland Town Council member Brian Rothero, who is alleged to have breached paragraphs 4(b), 4(c), 6(1)(a), and 6(1)(d) of the code of conduct.

Paragraph 4 (b) deals with “When undertaking your role as a member, you must show respect and consideration for others,” 4(c) covers “You must not use any bullying behaviour or harass any person including other councillors, council officers (the Clerk or Proper Officer) or members of the public”.

6(1) (a) covers “You must not behave in a way which could reasonably be regarded as bringing your office or authority into disrepute at any time,” while 6 (1) (d) covers “You must not make vexatious, malicious or frivolous complaints against other members or anyone who works for, or on behalf of, your council”.

That hearing, conducted remotely, will not be open to the public.