Councillor banned from veterans association over safety concerns

Emily Price

A Bridgend councillor has been banned from attending his local Veterans Association over fears for the “welfare, safety, or enjoyment” of other members.

In a post to social media on Monday evening (September 21) Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr councillor Owain Clatworthy claimed the ban was due to his Christian faith.

The Restore Britain councillor shared an image of a letter he had received from the Pyle & Kenfig Hill Veterans Association warning him that he would be “asked to leave the premises” if he attempted to attend any of its meetings.

In the letter, which was marked in bold “private and confidential”, Chairman Chris Headon said the decision had been taken because of the personal views Cllr Clatworthy had expressed about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mr Headon wrote: “I am writing to formally notify you that you are no longer permitted to attend meetings, events, functions, or other activities organised or hosted by the Association, with effect from 7th September 2026.

“This decision has been made following consideration of your personal views when it comes to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We have a few members who are also in this community.

“The Committee considers that your attendance would be contrary to the interests of the Association and/or would have an adverse effect on the welfare, safety, or enjoyment of other members and attendees.

“Accordingly, you are requested not to attend the Association’s premises or any Association-

organised event unless you have first received written permission from the Committee.

“Should you attempt to attend an event or meeting after receiving this notice, you will be asked to leave the premises.

“The Association reserves the right to take any further appropriate action should this instruction not be complied with.

“The Committee hopes that this matter can be dealt with respectfully and without further incident.”

Cllr Clatworthy, a practising evangelical Christian, said he had been banned from attending the association not for “causing trouble” but because of his “Christian faith”.

In a post to Facebook, he wrote: “I’ve been banned from the Pyle & Kenfig Hill Veterans Association.

“Not for violence. Not for turning up and causing trouble.

“For personal views based on my Christian faith.

“Veterans did not fight so a handful of people on a letterhead could police what you are allowed to believe.

“This is a pattern. The goal is to end freedom of speech.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“Shut you up. Shut you out.”

Cllr Clatworthy faced accusations of homophobia in July over comments he made about a rainbow-coloured table at McArthur Glen Designer Outlet in Bridgend.

The Restore Britain councillor branded the table “mandatory ideology” and a “political view” that was “impossible to escape”.

His remarks prompted a complaint from Bridgend Pride to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, although the watchdog later confirmed it was not launching a probe.

Cllr Clatworthy later became embroiled in a row with a church clergyman who had written to him saying the LGBTQ+ community had been “marginalised and excluded in the Church and in our communities for far too long”.

The Restore Britain councillor hit back at the clergyman saying that “true Christian love does not affirm what God calls sin”.

Since his defection from Reform UK to Rupert Lowe’s party, Cllr Clatworthy has faced an intense backlash over inflammatory comments about women’s abortion rights, asylum seekers and Muslims.

Earlier this month, he was criticised for spreading right-wing misinformation online about the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) amid heightened tensions and threats surrounding the life saving charity following an anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth.

In a further incident last week, Cllr Clatworthy falsely claimed in social media post that a transgender child sex offender had been let loose “back onto the streets of Bridgend” sparking fears from locals about where the individual could be living.

South Wales Police later released a statement confirming the paedophile remains behind bars.

Calls were made for the Restore Britain councillor to apologise, with former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood going further and saying he should resign.

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