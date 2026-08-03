Councillor calls for 100% council tax discount for terminally ill residents

A councillor is calling for a 100% council tax cut for households where a resident has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Conwy County Council’s Carers’ Champion, Cllr Cheryl Carlisle, backed by the Conwy Conservative group, says she hopes to bring a Notice of Motion before full council in September.

The motion asks the authority to consider a policy granting up to a 100% council tax discount for households with a terminally ill resident.

“We are also asking that the current home adaptations policy be changed to give priority to residents who have been given a terminal illness diagnosis, so that they receive the timely help they need during their end of life care in their own homes,” said Cllr Carlisle.

“We will ask for the support of the leader, Cllr Julie Fallon, and the chair of the council, Cllr Trystan Lewis, and hope for the full backing of all councillors, cross party, for these much-needed policy changes.”

She added: “These policy changes will make a huge difference for residents and their families who are suddenly faced with the worst news possible, and all the financial and practical problems that come with every terminal diagnosis.

“Hopefully these measures will bring some relief to those individuals and families who will then be able to concentrate on their care and support.”

Conwy County Council is due to meet at its Coed Pella HQ on Thursday, September 24.

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “Any member of the council can request that a particular issue is discussed during a full council meeting by submitting a written notice of the motion to the monitoring officer at least 10 working days before the council meeting.”