Councillor calls for mental health signs on north Wales bridges

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A local councillor is leading a mental health campaign to put life-saving information at bridges in north Wales in a bid to help people in crisis.

Tremeirchion councillor Chris Evans has written to Denbighshire County Council and its councillors, urging them to consider installing mental health support signs on bridges in parts of the region.

Cllr Evans has previously spoken publicly about his own mental health struggles. In November 2022, the dad of four attempted to take his own life after struggling with undiagnosed dyslexia and depression.

Cllr Evans has written to the council proposing that signs could be placed on bridges to help those in need of urgent help. The idea follows Cllr Evans witnessing a similar scheme in operation in Scotland.

Cllr Evans says he is proposing the campaign now as it coincides with Mental Health Awareness month, which takes place in May.

He added: “Would it be good to try and get a campaign or funding to try and get some signage put on some of these bridges to try and assist and support people that are thinking of using these bridges?”

The Tremeirchion councillor says his own struggles are “ongoing and daily” but maintains that only serves to feed his drive to help others.

He added: “Four years ago I tried to take my own life and from that I have tried to use my story to help and inspire others to get the word out.” Denbighshire County Council was contacted for a comment.