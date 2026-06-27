Councillor calls for more pool sessions to prevent dangerous wild swimming during heatwaves

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Swimming pools should be opened on a more flexible basis to give people a safe way to cool down during heatwaves, a councillor has said.

The authorities regularly warn against swimming in rivers and open water – such as reservoirs and quarries – because of the risk of cold-water shock, drowning, and underwater hazards.

Cllr Brenda Miles told the Caerphilly County Borough Council leadership she was concerned about a lack of daytime swimming sessions at the borough’s swimming pools during this week’s heatwave, when the Met Office issued a red-level weather warning.

“We all know the dangers for young people who may resort to unsafe swimming locations during hot weather, so it is important the council adapts swimming pool open hours and session times to provide safe swimming during weather events like these,” she wrote.

Cllr Miles suggested unused school swimming sessions could be opened up for family swimming instead.

“Please consider putting in place plans now that can quickly be implemented when we have school closures during hot weather in future,” she added.

Cllr Chris Morgan, the cabinet member for leisure, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I am certainly not averse to this proposal and have asked to discuss this with leisure officers.”

However, he pointed out any expansion of the swimming offer would “obviously” mean “a cost that isn’t budgeted for”.

Following the exchange, Cllr Janine Reed said she believed encouraging people to use swimming pools rather than rivers would also be beneficial on hygiene and pollution grounds.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge added the opening hours at Cefn Fforest Leisure Centre had been extended temporarily while the swimming pool at Newbridge is closed for planned maintenance.

A council spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of providing opportunities for people to stay safe and cool during periods of hot weather, and we welcome any constructive suggestions that support the wellbeing of our communities.

“During the recent period of extreme heat, a wide range of public swimming sessions were available across our leisure centres, with additional public swimming sessions also introduced at sites where existing timetables and operational capacity allowed.

“The council already works hard to maximise access to its leisure facilities while balancing staffing, operational and financial considerations. Any further changes to opening times or additional public sessions need to be carefully planned to ensure they can be delivered safely and sustainably.

“We will consider Cllr Miles’ suggestion as part of our provision and response to periods of extreme weather. In the meantime, we continue to encourage residents to make use of the public swimming sessions already available across the borough and to follow the advice of the emergency services about the dangers of swimming in rivers, reservoirs and other open water.”

Temperatures soared this week, prompting Welsh Water to warn against dips in its reservoirs, where swimming is not permitted.

“Reservoirs look calm and inviting, but they are operational sites rather than recreational swimming spots and can hide serious risks beneath the surface,” Welsh Water said.

“These hazards include very cold water which can trigger cold water shock, sudden drops, strong or unpredictable currents and underwater machinery.

“Cold water shock can affect even the strongest swimmers, and the remote location of many reservoirs makes rescue more difficult and slower to reach. Entering the water to attempt a rescue also puts the rescuer at risk.”