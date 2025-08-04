Councillor cancels Reform membership claiming party tainted by ex-tories

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor from north Wales has cancelled his membership with Reform, claiming he was “disillusioned” by former Tories joining and “tainting” Nigel Farage’s party with their legacy.

But Reform has described Old Colwyn councillor David Carr’s criticism as “sour grapes” claiming the party rejected his attempt to officially sign up as a councillor — a claim the Old Colwyn member denies.

In an interview with the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cllr Carr also took aim at the Conservative Party, which he claimed provided weak opposition to Conwy’s First Independent, Labour and Plaid Cymru coalition.

War of words

The war of words follows Llandudno former Conservative councillors Louise Emery and Tom Montgomery jumping ship to Reform UK last week.

In the days that followed, it also emerged that Cllr Carr, an independent councillor, was also a member of Reform.

The fall out continued when Cllr Goronwy Edwards resigned from his cabinet position and was “removed” from the First Independent Group for not declaring membership of another party.

Cllr Carr, though, said he left Reform on Wednesday after being a member since June, claiming he was unhappy Cllr Emery was presented as the party’s Conwy leader.

“I left Reform yesterday (Wednesday 30th July). I wasn’t a member for very long,” he said.

“I thought this was a new way forward, and it seems the Conservatives moved in. Cllr Louise Emery, she was deputy leader (of Conwy County Council) when they put the council tax up. She initiated the working from home. The four-weekly bin collections – she went along with that. Whether Cllr Emery believed in them (the policies) or not, she went along with them.

“The first thing they should have done is become independents and then apply to join Reform. But the way they did it, it’s so obvious they are worried about their seats. Cllr Emery only won by a handful of votes the last time. They were both worried about their seats.

“It was more Louise (Cllr Emery), not so much Tom (Cllr Montgomery). He’s not so tainted by the past. She was deputy leader and all the things she’s done, chair of local Conservatives, all things I don’t agree with, and all of a sudden, she’s a member of Reform.

“You’ve got to put new people in. Everyone is fed up with the same old councillors, aren’t they? I did speak to Louise, but she didn’t seem very enthusiastic. I sent an email and expressed concerns. None of this is personal. If people want to join (Reform), that’s fair enough, but for her to take a leading position…

“That is the most annoying thing. Nigel Farage said, ‘We will not be a home for Conservatives who want to keep their seats’ – of course that’s what’s happened. I was hoping new people would come along and things would change because my residents are fed up with filthy streets. They are fed up of council tax increasing year on year.

“I was excited to join Reform. I was enthusiastic that something was going to change, but when it is the same old Conservatives, I don’t want to be part of it, so I decided to leave. If it’s going to be the Conservatives again, it doesn’t inspire confidence.”

Sour grapes

But Reform claims Cllr Carr’s comments are nothing more than “sour grapes”.

In an official response issued by Reform UK, Cllr Louise Emery spoke on behalf of the Conwy group.

“David Carr was a Conservative member; he then joined the Labour Party seemingly to get elected in 2022,” she said.

“He then left the Labour Party and became an independent. He then joined the Liberal Democrats. Then left them to join Reform. All in three years.”

She added: “Our understanding is that David applied to be approved to be a Reform Councillor, and he was rejected by the vetting process. This is nothing more than sour grapes from a councillor desperately searching for a way of getting re-elected. We joined Reform because we believe in real change for the future.”

Despite being a Reform member, Cllr Carr denied he attempted to become a Reform councillor.

He responded: “I did not apply to be a reform councillor. The vetting process takes five or six weeks. They said they were overwhelmed with the Senedd vetting for Senedd candidates. I never had any interests in becoming a Reform councillor.

“I just joined because I was quite enthusiastic about the things they were saying. I was quite happy to be just a member. I thought new people were going to come in, not tainted by the past. But it seems it is the same old Conservatives again. It’s put me off.”

Long-standing conservative

Cllr Carr, a former long-standing Conservative, maintains he was not a member of any political party between 2018 and 2022 until, he said, he was asked to stand for Labour in May 2022. He said he left Labour in September 2022, disagreeing with their manifesto.

Whilst remaining an independent councillor, he said he joined the Liberal Democrats in July 2024 as he “liked their social care policies” before leaving in May 2025.

Still independent, he said he then joined Reform in June 2025 and left on July 30.

Cllr Carr also took aim at the Conwy Conservative Group.

“The Conservatives don’t provide any opposition on Conwy Council,” he said.

“I seem to be the opposition on Conwy. It’s hard when you are on your own. They went along with all the things that council managers wanted for all those years, and now she (Cllr Emery) pops up and says, ‘Oh, I’m leader of Reform.’ She wants change? People are asking the question: if you wanted change, you could have done it in the past. That’s why I don’t want to be a member. I was disillusioned when that happened.”

Leader of Conwy’s Conservative Group Cllr Cheryl Carlisle also responded to Cllr Carr’s criticism.

Cllr Carlisle also referred to Cllr Carr and his former affiliation with several political parties and groups.

“Cllr Carr is entitled to his opinions, but members of the public are able to watch online council and scrutiny meetings and will no doubt be able to form their own opinions as to the value of the Conwy Conservative group’s voting record against exorbitant council tax rises and constant cutting of vital frontline services,” she said.

She added: “Hopefully Cllr Carr will find a party or political group that will finally accept him, having been a member of in excess of five groups in the three short years that he has been a councillor.”

