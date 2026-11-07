Councillor condemned by group leaders over social media posts

Nation.Cymru Staff

Political leaders from Bridgend County Borough Council have publicly distanced themselves from a controversial councillor following complaints about his social media posts, saying his comments do not reflect the council’s views or values.

Councillor Owain Clatworthy was elected to the council as a Reform UK representative before attempting to join the ruling Labour group.

He subsequently resigned from Reform UK and became an independent councillor before joining Rupert Lowe’s party, Restore Britain.

The far-right politician has previously come under fire for social media posts criticised as racist, Islamophobic and homophobic, as well as a recent post in support of convicted rapist Russell Brand.

“Stay strong Russell,” the councillor wrote, before describing what he called the UK’s “two-tier” justice system as “corrupt” and condemning the “years of media attacks and a full on witch hunt”.

The post said: “Funny how the real pressure only kicked off once he questioned the elites, rejected the Covid narrative, and publicly found Jesus as his Lord and Savior [sic].

“They dug up old claims from decades ago, when he was living a very different life, and turned it into a show trial to silence a man who got off the establishment script and started speaking truth.

“Two tier justice is real, the powerful get protection, while anyone who challenges the system and turns to God gets targeted.

“This is why so many people have zero trust in these institutions.”

Brand was convicted at Southwark Crown Court on 5 November of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

On Friday 6 November, Bridgend County Borough Council posted a joint statement from political group leaders, including council leader Cllr John Spanswick, Independents leader Cllr Amanda Williams, and Democratic Alliance leader Cllr Ross Penhale-Thomas.

The statement reads: “Bridgend County Borough Council has received a number of complaints regarding social media posts made by Councillor Owain Clatworthy, elected member for the Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr ward.

“Council officers are responding to those complaints and will ensure complainants are directed to the appropriate process as the council does not itself have the authority to investigate these matters.

“As political group leaders, we unequivocally reject the comments that have been made. We stand firmly with victims and survivors of sexual abuse and believe that such matters must always be treated with seriousness, sensitivity and respect. We also reaffirm our respect for the judicial process and the rule of law.

“Individual elected members are entitled to express their own views, but the comments made are Councillor Clatworthy’s own and do not represent the views or values of Bridgend County Borough Council.”

Just hours before the statement, Cllr Clatworthy wrote on Facebook: “They can keep calling me whatever they want. Racist. Homophobe. Far-right. Divisive. Islamophobic. I couldn’t give two shits.

“The out of touch political class of traitors and the media don’t speak for the British people. They speak for each other. They use those labels to shut down anyone who says what ordinary people are already thinking.

“I’m not here to make the professionally offended comfortable. I’m not going to watch every word, water down what I believe, or pretend the truth is optional just so they can feel safe in their little bubble.

“If telling the truth makes me “divisive,” then so be it. I’m not self censoring for ANYONE”.

Petition

Cllr Clatworthy came under fire in July after calling for a rainbow picnic table at Bridgend’s McArthurGlen Designer Outlet to be removed, complaining that he couldn’t sit down for a coffee “without being reminded of the latest mandatory ideology”.

A petition subsequently launched by Bridgend resident Siobhan Davies-Williams calling for Clatworthy to be removed from the council has received more than 2,700 signatures since it was created on 30 July.

Bridgend Council also complained to the public services watchdog after Cllr Clatworthy used official council branding on correspondence containing further anti-LGBTQ+ remarks to a Church in Wales clergyman.

In September, he was banned from attending his local Veterans Association over fears for the “welfare, safety, or enjoyment” of other members.

In October, Clatworthy was “interviewed” by the founders of anti-Islam hate group Voice of Wales, Stan Robinson and Dan Morgan, at Bridgend’s civic offices, saying in the interview that his fellow councillors were “traitors” for wanting to welcome “illegal migrant invaders”.

In the aftermath, he said he “couldn’t give two shits” about calls for his resignation and told those who had challenged him that they could “go fuck themselves”.

Criticism

Clatworthy’s colleagues at Bridgend County Borough Council had spoken out against him before Friday’s statement, with deputy leader Jane Gebbie calling his September social media posts about a group of young people of colour using a public park “divisive, inflammatory and racist”.

The Labour councillor also highlighted his “disturbing pattern of targeting women who challenge or call out his views” after Clatworthy lashed out at Cllr Heidi Bennett, who had also criticised the posts.

Gebbie proposed a motion calling on the Welsh Government to introduce a statutory recall mechanism for councillors who breach public trust through serious misconduct or criminal convictions, which was passed by the council with only Cllr Jonathan Pratt voting against.

The motion followed hundreds of complaints made to the council following Clatworthy’s comments on Islam and Muslim communities. Several complaints have also been made to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales regarding his conduct.

The ombudsman said earlier this month that it had not launched a formal investigation into Cllr Clatworthy’s conduct.