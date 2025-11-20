Councillor condemns ‘deplorable’ swastika graffiti on church wall

The leader of a city council has condemned swastika graffiti painted on the walls outside a church in the city as “deplorable”.

Cllr Rob Stewart of Swansea Council said he hoped the perpetrators of the graffiti on the walls outside Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Townhill, would be brought to justice.

It was one of two announcements he made at a meeting of cabinet on November 19, with the other being about the ambition of the Ospreys rugby club to redevelop St Helen’s sports ground.

Referring to swastika imagery, which is thought to have been daubed on the night of Saturday, November 15, the Swansea Labour leader said: “The sorts of actions we are seeing being taken in our communities by a very small number of people are deplorable and need to be challenged on a constant basis.

“Racism, fascism, Nazism have no place in our society and we must tackle them head on.”

The graffiti included two daubings of ‘Z’, which is widely seen as a symbol of support for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Cllr Stewart thanked police and councillors in Townhill for their response to the graffiti.

“I hope the police can bring the perpetrators to justice and they get taken through the courts system and the full weight of the law brought against them,” he said.

One Townhill resident described the graffiti as “disgusting” and said it did not represent the views of people of the community.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said: “My jaw dropped when I saw the graffiti. I couldn’t believe it. I am so angry about it. It’s disgusting. My grandparents were married in that church, it’s part of the community.

“The people responsible need to be called out and held accountable for their actions.”

South Wales Police are investigating the graffiti incident.

‘National blasphemy’

Former Swansea West MP Geraint Davies wrote on Facebook: “It appears the culprits want to associate the swastika & Russian Z with the Welsh flag and Christian cross in a case of national and religious blasphemy.”

Mr Davies recalled the infamous Three Nights’ Blitz in Swansea in 1941 which left many dead and areas of the city in ruins. “Let’s remind those who daubed this obscene graffiti of what they are supporting,” he wrote.

Cllr Stewart meanwhile said the ongoing uncertainty about the future of professional club rugby in Wales “continues to be extremely unhelpful”.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) intends to have three rather the current four regional sides – one in the west, one in Cardiff and one in the east.

The Scarlets want to remain at their Parc y Scarlets stadium in Llanelli and Carmarthenshire Council islobbying on their behalf, while the Ospreys are seeking to redevelop St Helen’s with backing from Swansea Council.

Cllr Stewart said: “We continue to work with the Ospreys to find a way for them to continue with their aspirations to develop St Helen’s and become the regional side in the west of Wales.

“I’m due to meet representatives of the Ospreys again shortly and will be seeking a meeting with the WRU in due course.”