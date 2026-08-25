Councillor confirms just 4 asylum seekers live in Welsh county after ‘mega dinghy’ concerns

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A senior councillor has confirmed just four asylum seekers live in a Welsh county amid questions posed over Britain’s ‘mega dinghy’ issue.

This week, Powys councillor Pete Lewington (Conservative – Newtown West) posed a number of questions about the issues surrounding asylum seekers living in Powys.

He said: “We have recently seen new mega dinghy’s being used to deliver hundreds of asylum seekers to Britain’s shores in one journey.

“Consequently, concern is being raised by members of our communities regarding the impact of this surge in numbers on their towns and villages across Powys.

“There are many rumours starting to circulate including ones around HMOs (houses of multiple occupation) being utilised to house these asylum seekers in our towns.”

He asked for an update from the senior councillors to “address these rumours.” He also requested information surrounding the number of asylum seekers currently living in accommodation in Powys, and the number of asylum seekers waiting to be housed in accommodation in Powys.

He also asked how the “non-binding expression of interest” signed by the council with the UK Government which would give Powys a greater say in where asylum seekers are housed, is progressing.

In recent weeks crossings of the English Channel of asylum seekers using ‘mega dinghies’ have been reported on by the national media.

In response to these question, Deputy council leader and cabinet member with responsibility for housing and refugees, Cllr Matthew Dorrance (Labour – Brecon West) answered: “I am concerned that the question risks creating unnecessary alarm by suggesting there is a surge of asylum seekers arriving in Powys when the facts simply do not support that claim.

“While media reports have highlighted larger boats being used to cross the channel, this does not mean more people are arriving or being placed in Powys.

“The available evidence shows that arrivals to the UK by small boat during the first five months of 2026 were significantly lower than during the same period in 2025 – 38 per cent lower in fact.”

“Residents deserve facts rather than speculation.

“The facts are straightforward: there has been no increase in the number of asylum seekers housed in Powys, there is currently only one family of four living in accommodation arranged through the Home Office provider, Clearsprings Ready Homes and the council continues to seek greater local control over any future arrangements.

“As county councillors, we all have a responsibility to provide accurate information, challenge rumours and ensure public debate is based on evidence rather than fear and misinformation.

On the question of how many are on a waiting to be housed in Powys, Cllr Dorrance said that the council does not have this information.

Cllr Dorrance said: “The Home Office is responsible for asylum dispersal with their appointed contractor Clearsprings Ready Homes.”

Moving on to the expression of interest Cllr Dorrance said: “The Home Office has yet to respond, meaning the current arrangements remain exactly as they were previously.”

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