Councillor criticises four-year delay over derelict council-owned site

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A council remains in talks with a developer four years on over a derelict site, despite claiming it deals swiftly with unused land and buildings.

Back in June 2022, Rhos Point remained covered in weeds, rust, and litter with birds nesting in derelict buildings.

Conwy County Council said at the time it was in discussions with Tir Prince about leasing the council-owned land, with the company previously considering a Mediterranean-style restaurant, upmarket coffee shop, and kiosk.

These plans were believed to have been stalled by the pandemic.

But approaching four years on, the council has revealed it is still in discussion with the potential leaseholder.

This week a Conwy County Council spokeswoman commented: “The preferred developer for Rhos Point is Tir Prince Raceway Ltd, and we remain in discussion.”

But at January’s finance and resources scrutiny committee this week, the land was discussed during a debate on a new “disposal policy” regarding council assets.

The new policy received democratic approval in May 2025, subject to a trial period and monitoring by the council’s asset management task and finish group, which has given its backing.

Changes to the policy were designed to streamline the process by reducing the timeframe of asset disposal, reducing officers’ time dealing with report writing and presentation. Officers say the new policy is now more efficient.

But speaking at the meeting, Cllr Goronwy Edwards said council processes when selling an asset were “extremely long” compared to the private sector, citing the disposal of public toilets.

Cllr Edwards then asked for examples of sales that had been speeded up.

This prompted the council’s asset manager Bleddyn Evans to give examples of several council properties that had been sold more quickly in Pentrefoelas, Penmaenmawr, and Towyn.

He then added that delays with the transfer of public toilets were due to the private buyers, not the council.

But Cllr Edwards singled out Rhos Point as a “blight on the landscape”.

“I’m pleased to hear that we are achieving more speedy transfers of sales because it’s critical we do this,” he said.

“The private sector is keen to get involved very often and identify properties that have been vacant for quite some time, costing this authority an awful lot of money.”

He added: “One particular one that does concern me is Rhos Point, which seems to have been standing there empty now for getting on for 10 years almost, and when we know there is an interested party, so why that hasn’t been concluded is a great concern.

“I think that should have been put back on the market many years ago. All the work we’ve done on the Colwyn Bay Promenade, Rhos on Sea. That sticks out like a sore thumb, doesn’t it? A blight on the landscape.”

The scrutiny committee rubber stamped the policy review report which will now be considered by cabinet on January 13.