Councillor defects to Conservatives citing ‘fractured’ opposition

A councillor has defected to the Welsh Conservatives, saying he felt they offered more effective opposition to the ruling Labour group.

Mark Tribe first become a councillor in 2022, representing Llangyfelach. He was one of two Independent@Swansea councillors. Five non-aligned Independent councillors were elected as well.

Independent and Independent@Swansea councillors are part of the main Liberal Democrat-Independent opposition group in Swansea.

Referring to the Independent and Independent@Swansea component of this group, Cllr Tribe said: “I was a little bit disappointed that we were not working as a team – we were a little bit fractured and fragmented. I didn’t think we could form an effective opposition in those conditions.”

He added: “They are a lovely bunch of people but, I believe, there was no team ethos. I didn’t think I was going to change the strategy internally.”

Cllr Tribe said he’d been mulling over a move and was relieved by the fact he hadn’t received any negative feedback from constituents having informed them of his switch to the Conservatives.

Cllr Susan Jones, who leads the Independent grouping, said: “The nature of being Independent is that you’re Independent – everyone’s opinion is respected,” she said.

“I don’t think Mark understood the Independent bit of it. If we don’t agree with something we don’t vote for it. We are not a team in the sense that Mark would want us to be.” She added that she was sorry to see him go.

Cllr Tribe, 68, used to work for the Royal Mail, becoming a distribution manager in North London, before a stint working at Llangyfelach Primary School. He said he voted Conservative at general elections and believed the Swansea Conservatives offered effective opposition.

He reckoned that most voters, if they were happy with their councillor, voted at council elections for the individual rather than their political badge.

Asked if some Llangyfelach electors might feel let down given his switch to the Tories, Cllr Tribe said: “I do appreciate that and can understand it. If they feel that strongly they can vote accordingly in May 2027 (next council election).”

Swansea has 75 councillors. Labour has 45 of them, including two Labour and Cooperative Party members, the Liberal Democrats have 11, the Swansea Conservatives have five, the Uplands Party has two, and the Green Party and Reform UK have one each. There are also nine Independent councillors, and one Independent@Swansea councillor.

Welcoming Cllr Tribe to the Tory fold, Swansea Conservatives leader Cllr Lyndon Jones said: “He will make a great contribution. He’s a great local councillor.”