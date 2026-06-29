Councillor defends actions ahead of standards hearing over playing field row

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A mayor has defended her conduct following an Ombudsman investigation into a dispute over the local football club’s use of a field.

Rhuddlan Mayor Jackie Burnham’s statement comes after Denbighshire County Council’s Standards Committee confirmed the case will proceed to a formal hearing, following complaints against three councillors.

An Ombudsman report, previously obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, found the conduct of Rhuddlan councillors Arwel Roberts – who also sits on the county council – Mike Kermode, and Jackie Burnham was “suggestive” of breaches of the code of conduct.

The Ombudsman concluded that the councillors’ “conduct fell short of standards expected of elected members”.

In the autumn of 2024, Rhuddlan Town Council members voted against the football club using the Admiral’s Field.

A complaint was later lodged about which councillors should have been allowed to vote on the matter.

The Ombudsman report said both Cllr Roberts and Cllr Burnham were alleged to have failed to declare a prejudicial interest and made a predetermined decision regarding proposals affecting a playing field next to their homes.

It was also alleged that Cllr Kermode failed to declare personal and/or prejudicial interests at two meetings because the field was situated next to the home of a family member and had made a predetermined decision.

The Ombudsman concluded that the conduct of Cllr Roberts and Cllr Burnham was suggestive of breaches relating to disrepute and prejudicial interests.

Cllr Kermode’s conduct was also found to be suggestive of breaches relating to disrepute and interests.

But the report also concluded that none of the three councillors had acted in a way suggestive of a breach of the code’s provisions on predetermination.

Statement issued

Now Cllr Burnham has issued a statement on the matter defending her position.

“There has been a great deal of discussion regarding the Ombudsman’s decision concerning whether I should have declared a prejudicial interest when Rhuddlan Football Club’s proposal to make Admiral’s Field its permanent home ground was considered by the Town Council. I feel it is important to explain my position,” she said.

“At the time of the vote, I declared a personal interest in the interests of openness and transparency. However, I did not believe that I had a prejudicial interest, as the decision had no financial impact on me, no impact on my property, and no personal benefit or disadvantage.

“My objection was never about football itself. I fully appreciate the value that grassroots sport brings to our community and understand why the football club wanted greater security for its future.

“My concerns related to the wider proposal, including a long-term lease, fencing off part of Admiral’s Field, and the addition of dugouts, a spectator stand and changing rooms, similar to the pitch in St. Asaph, which I believed would reduce public access to a recreational area enjoyed by the wider community.

“The Ombudsman’s decision was not about my views on the proposal itself, but about whether I should have declared a prejudicial interest and withdrawn from the meeting.

“I accept that the Ombudsman concluded that a member of the public could reasonably have perceived my interest to be prejudicial. Whilst I respectfully disagree that my judgement was influenced in any way, I acknowledge that perception forms part of the legal test and I accept the decision.

‘Honesty, openness, transparency’

“In the years since that meeting, I have been elected Deputy Mayor and subsequently Mayor. Throughout that time, I have always tried to act with honesty, openness, and transparency, putting the interests of the whole community first.

“Like all town councillors, I serve as an unpaid elected member and, despite the criticism that often comes with public office, I remain committed to listening to residents and doing what I genuinely believe is best for Rhuddlan.

“I know not everyone will agree with every decision I make, but they can be assured that every vote I cast is based on what I believe is in the best interests of the town and its residents.”

Cllr Burnham added that Rhuddlan Town Council has “received confirmation from its solicitor that granting a lease (for the football club’s use of the field) would contravene the trust upon which the land is held”.

She added: “This is because the land is subject to a restrictive covenant and was gifted to the council for the use of all Rhuddlan residents as an area for recreation.”

A Denbighshire County Council spokeswoman confirmed earlier this week that the Standards Committee has “considered the matter and determined that it will proceed to a hearing” with arrangements “made in due course.”