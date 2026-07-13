Councillor deletes post linking Ann Widdecombe’s death to ‘radical left thugs’

Emily Price

A Restore Britain councillor has deleted a social media post in which he suggested that Ann Widdecombe’s death was linked to “radical left thugs”.

Owain Clatworthy, a councillor for Bridgend’s Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr ward, published the post to Facebook on Friday (July 10), shortly after police announced they had launched a murder investigation into the 78-year-old former MP’s death.

In the post, the Restore councillor also said he had been the victim of a threat that remains under police investigation.

Cllr Clatworthy wrote: “Ann Widdecombe has been murdered.

“A straight talking patriot, fearless defender of Britain, taken out in her own home.

“Serious injuries Devon and Cornwall Police confirming murder investigation.

“What kind of a country lets radical left thugs create this climate of fear?

“A broken one. A failing one. One run by weak politicians who’ve surrendered to the mob.

“I faced threats myself. One still live with South Wales Police.

“I’m not backing down. Ann Widdecombe stood against all that. Her murder is a warning.

“Justice for Ann.”

Around half an hour after publishing the post, Cllr Clatworthy deleted it.

In an updated statement posted to Facebook shortly after, he wrote: “Horrific news that Ann Widdecombe has been murdered.

“A straight talking patriot who never backed down from defending Britain even when so many stayed silent .

“Already, some on the radical left are openly celebrating and hoping she suffered.

“That tells you everything about poisonous culture they’ve created.

“We’ll be watching closely.”

Nation.Cymru asked Cllr Clatworthy why he deleted his original post.

We pointed out that officers had said there was nothing to suggest Ms Widdecombe’s alleged murder was politically motivated and that her family had requested privacy and an end to public and political speculation.

We also asked him to provide further details about the alleged threat he said was being investigated by South Wales Police.

The Restore Britain councillor did not respond.

In a statement, a South Wales Police spokesperson said: “South Wales Police is investigating an alleged common assault which happened in May 2026 in the Porthcawl area.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

It comes after major concerns were raised by politicians in Bridgend about Cllr Clatworthy’s recent social media output.

On Friday, he called for all town and community councils to be scrapped, saying: “They’re just another layer of bureaucracy sucking money out of hardworking British taxpayers while delivering next to nothing.”

His remarks came just weeks after he praised Pyle Community Council’s team as “brilliant”.

In a Facebook post alongside photos of himself with community councillors at a local gathering, he wrote: “Events like this don’t happen without you!”

In another post, the Restore councillor, who defected to Rupert Lowe’s party from Reform UK in March, claimed “the establishment” was “coming after” him, adding that he took it as a sign he was “doing [his] job properly”.

Cllr Clatworthy also hit out at the Church of England last week, claiming it had turned Jesus into a “timid woke wimp”.

In another social media post the Restore Britain councillor said Afghan nationals were being prioritised for housing ahead of British tax payers.

He later said that people with drug or alcohol addictions should be moved to the back of housing queues, adding that veterans should be prioritised.

This morning, he criticised WalesOnline’s reporting of his social media outbursts, describing the outlet’s journalists as “biased, dishonest, and totally incompetent”.

The Restore councillor’s remarks come amid a series of disputes with Bridgend’s ruling Labour group and several Independent councillors, who have branded his views “divisive” and “racist”.

The 22-year-old threatened Bridgend Council’s deputy leader with legal action after she raised concerns about his presence on the local authority’s corporate parenting committee.

Cllr Clatworthy argues that his “opinions on immigration, integration, and British values are lawful expressions of political speech”.