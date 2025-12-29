Councillor denies ‘fabricated lies’ over caravan relocation plans

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A senior councillor has strongly denied serious allegations made by an objector to a proposed caravan relocation scheme, which is expected to be considered by county planners next year.

Vale Holiday Parks Ltd has applied to Ceredigion County Council, through agent Geraint John Planning Ltd, to relocate 47 caravan pitches to Ocean Heights Holiday Park at Maenygroes, around 1.6 miles from New Quay on the A486.

The proposal would see 17 caravans moved from Wern Mill Caravan Park, Gilfachrheda, and 30 from The Village Holiday Park in Cross Inn, creating a total of 150 pitches at Ocean Heights.

A supporting planning statement describes the relocation as a “natural extension” of the existing site, which currently has 103 pitches. The application is expected to be determined by the planning committee in 2026.

New Quay Town Council has not discussed the application after several councillors declared interests, leaving the council inquorate. However, Llanllwchaearn Community Council has formally opposed the proposal, citing concerns including road safety, pressure on infrastructure, the scale of development and its impact on local residents.

It concluded that strong opposition had been expressed by residents of Maenygroes.

Numerous objections have since been submitted via the council’s planning portal, raising issues such as traffic levels, wastewater capacity and what some describe as “overdevelopment”.

One objector has gone further, making serious claims regarding the conduct of New Quay county councillor and cabinet member Matthew Vaux.

In a written objection, the individual alleges that Cllr Vaux made comments suggesting he would support the development regardless of its impact and implied a conflict of interest relating to land ownership and future development in Cross Inn.

The objection claims these comments raised concerns about impartiality, transparency and predetermination in the planning process, and asked for them to be formally recorded as part of the application.

‘Lies’

Cllr Vaux has categorically denied the allegations. He said he was “shocked” by the claims, describing them as “fabricated lies”. He stated that Vale Holiday Parks had owned a lane next to his former business premises in Cross Inn long before his involvement and that he had no dealings with the company regarding its current planning application.

He confirmed that he has declared a personal and prejudicial interest in the proposal due to an access easement over the lane and his involvement in a New Quay business linked to tourism.

Cllr Vaux’s own development plans for a commercial unit with a flat above in Cross Inn were approved by planners in 2023.

The caravan relocation proposal remains under consideration, with a decision expected next year.